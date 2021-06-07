Kenya's Otieno, Mohamed consider exiting Lusaka Dynamos due to financial struggles

The stars have faced salary delays in their first season with the club, where the team has surprisingly managed to remain among the top three so far

Kenya internationals Duncan Otieno and Musa Mohamed are considering quitting Zambian Super League side Lusaka Dynamos due to hard financial times.

Both stars joined the Lusaka club at the beginning of the season but could be on their way out as they have gone for months without pay. Mohamed joined Lusaka Dynamos when he left Nkana FC - a club he helped win the title with last season. He was followed by Otieno later on, but the defender first signed for AFC Leopards after leaving Nkana before he quit to sign for the Zambian side in a controversial manner.

"They are weighing options," a source close to the two players told Goal. "Being away from home and undergoing such difficulties is a struggle and it may have a negative impact on one's performance."

"The season is about to end and their moves will be made public thereafter. They will consider all options, including exiting the club."

Although they have struggled financially, Lusaka Dynamos are third on the Super League table after 32 games where they have collected 47 points. Zesco United - who only need two points to claim the title - are leading with 61 points from 30 games while Zanaco are second with 53 points.

Should Otieno and Mohamed quit the Lusaka club, they will leave Shaban Odhoji, David Owino, John Makwatta, Ian Otieno, Jesse Were and Duke Abuya as the only Kenyans remaining in Zambia. Goalkeeper Otieno and Were have regularly contributed to Timu Ya Ziko's season assignments, with the latter scoring his 100th goal for the Ndola giants a few weeks ago.

Makwatta has not had regular playtime and his future at the club remains uncertain, especially with the impressive output the new signings playing in his position have had.

Odhoji and Odhiambo are having difficult moments with Napsa Stars who are staring at possible relegation as wins become more elusive for them.

Although they had a fairly good run in the Caf Confederation Cup - including the elimination of Gor Mahia - the Pensioners have had it rough and are winless in their last five league games. Abuya's Nkana have also struggled and have lost their title defence race as they are 15th with just 37 points from 30 games.