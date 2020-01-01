Kenya's 'Old Trafford' Karuturi Stadium flooded

The sporting facility has not hosted a game recently given the ban on public gathering and now battles the raging rainwater

Karuturi Stadium in Naivasha Sub County has been flooded after heavy rainfall hit the area.

The facility is famous with football lovers in the country as it has hosted many matches both for the top-tier, the National Super League (NSL) and lower-tier ties.

The pitch is waist-high covered with water and there is no hope the level will go down soon given the amount of rainfall that continues to fall.

More teams

Karuturi is popularly named after 's iconic Old Trafford Stadium, but has seen chances of hosting the Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches diminish over the years given the teams that used it as home venue were relegated.

It used to host Oserian Fastac FC, KPL's 2001 and 2002 winners but in recent times it has been associated with the NSL as Police, Karuturi and Oserian host their rivals there.

The 5,000-capacity Stadium is the second biggest stadium in the larger Nakuru County after Afraha Stadium, home to , which is located in Nakuru town.

The stadium has not been in use for almost two months after the sporting events were banned as one of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

KPL and NSL clubs have always struggled to find alternative grounds with better facilities as the majority of them are in wanting states across the country.

With Moi Sports Complex, Kasarani always hosting Caf , Confederation Cup and high profile games like the Mashemeji Derby, other teams have been forced to scramble and use the available ones like Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Kericho Green Stadium, Bukhungu Stadium and Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County and Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

Ruaraka, which is home to , is undergoing some renovations after it had been criticised for its poor state for the past seasons.

City Stadium has not been in use since 2016 while Nyayo Stadium, situated at the Nairobi's centre, has been undergoing renovations for close to four years.

As Karuturi battles flooding, and other facilities undergoing improvements, it remains to be seen whether action will resume in Kenya as the KPL managers fight to reverse Football Kenya Federation (FKF) decision to cancel all leagues entirely for the season.