Kenya's next target is World Cup qualification after Cecafa Cup glory - Mwendwa

The women's national team conquered the regional tournament in Tanzania to lift their maiden trophy

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has said the main target for Harambee Starlets is qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Harambee Starlets clinched the Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup trophy undefeated as they ultimately downed 2-0 on Sunday.

Mwendwa believes the current crop of players can win a slot in the next Women's World Cup if only they get enough support.

The successful Cecafa journey just came after they were defeated by Zambia in the fourth round of the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

“Anytime Harambee Starlets stay in camp for 10 days they always win. Before playing Zambia, they were in camp for less than five days and we lost,” Mwendwa told reporters after the team landed from Tanzania.

“But when they came back and camped for longer together, good results from Cecafa is there for everyone to see.

“They had camped for 10 days and defeated so this means we need to invest more in their preparations and I can assure you better results will always come.”

The FKF chief further lauded the players' character despite numerous financial challenges they have been facing.

“They have the humility, strong hearts and fighting spirit and our target, for now, is to be there in the 2023 World Cup. We will do all it takes to ensure we achieve that dream but of course, we need the support from every Kenyan and the ministry,” he explained.

“We need to keep them in camp every month even when there are no pending competitions and this will also help them gel better as a team.

“I have seen these girls on good days and during bad days and I know what bad days mean for them and I also know what they can achieve that is why I want to thank them for their character.”

The Cecafa victory is a small example of what they can do. Frankly, they deserve more support than what they are getting now.”