Kenya’s Mwalala hands in CV to join technical bench at Yanga SC

The former Bandari tactician admitted he had been approached by the Jangwani giants to take up the assistant role in the team

Kenya coach Bernard Mwalala has confirmed he has handed in his CV to join the technical bench of Yanga SC.

The former international, who also featured for Yanga before he retired to take up coaching role, has exclusively told Goal he was approached by the club to present his papers after they fired the entire technical bench led by Cedric Kaze on Sunday.

“Yanga contacted me and asked me to send my CV because I am among the coaches shortlisted for the vacant assistant role,” Mwalala told Goal on Tuesday.

“The club wanted me to follow the protocol and it is the reason they asked me to send my CV as the rest [who have already handed in], I have already done the same and they have acknowledged receiving it and so I am waiting for their response.”

Asked whether he applied for the overall coaching role or to be the assistant, Mwalala said: “I applied for the assistant role because what I am made to understand is they want to hire a foreign coach, so if I get the job, I will work as the assistant to the foreign coach who will be given the role.

“The club told me they are looking for a former player, who understands the system of the team, how things work and what they fight for and it is the reason they reached out to me, actually they called me and asked me if I am interested and then asked me to present my CV.”

Mwalala has been without a team since he parted ways with FKF Premier League side Bandari in January 2020, but he explains his decision to stay in the cold for a long time was because he was yet to receive a good offer.

“I know I have stayed out without a coaching job for a long time but it is because I was yet to get a satisfying offer,” Mwalala continued.

“Most of the offers were not enticing and I could not sign them, I have received a lot but there are other things you look at before signing and that is the reason I am still clubless.

“But the good thing is I have been able to do some youth development projects in Western parts of Kenya and also in Trans Nzoia and even some top clubs in FKF Premier League came for my services before the new season kicked-off but the terms and conditions were not good enough for me to sign.”

As of Tuesday, over 45 coaches had applied for the coaching job at Yanga while for the assistant role former Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime is also a target for the Jangwani giants.