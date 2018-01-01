Kenya's Harambee Stars stagnate in latest Fifa world rankings

Belgium rare at the summit in the globe followed by world champions France

For the second month running, Kenya has not moved a place in the Fifa World rankings released on Thursday.

Harambee Stars remains at number 105 globally in the latest rankings released by World football governing body.

Uganda have also stagnated at position 75th globally same as Ghana, Kenya’s opponents in the ongoing Afcon Qualifiers. The Black Stars, who just like Kenya have qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals, are 51st globally.

Belgium rare at the summit in the globe followed by world champions France, Brazil, Croatia, England, Croatia, Portugal and Uruguay.