Kenya’s Harambee Stars fails to make the cut for Caf Award

This is after the Confederation of African Football confirmed a final shortlist of – Uganda, Mauritania, and Madagascar

Harambee Stars have missed out on winning the Caf Award for the team of the year.

This is after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed a final shortlist of three nations – Uganda, Mauritania, and Madagascar – as the three finalists for the award. Kenya had made the list alongside Zimbabwe and Guinea Bissau.

Uganda, who won the same title in 2016, are the favorites to win it again. In the women’s category, Cameroon, South Africa and Nigeria will be battle it out for the award.  Harambee Stars have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals after Caf disqualified Group F opponents Sierra Leone.

The winners will be picked after the final round of voting from Caf media experts coaches and captains of the 54 Member Associations as well as legends and coaches of the quarter-finalists of the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup.

