Kenya's AFC Leopards will not follow Liverpool example, claims chairman

The English giants eventually won their first title after three decades, and Ingwe's chair is keen to avoid as long a drought

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda is confident they will not go 30 years without winning the Kenyan Premier League title.

Shikanda, during the club's virtual Annual General Meeting, said AFC Leopards are determined to win the league title soon to avoid waiting as long as .

Liverpool won their first title after a 30-year wait and Leopards, who won their last title in 1998 are keen to avoid that length of a period without a trophy.

“Liverpool went for 30 years without a Premier League title. We have gone 22 years and we don’t want to go the Liverpool way. We are keen to build a team that will lift the title sooner,” Shikanda assured during the AGM.

The chair, who has been in office for the last year, acknowledged the difficulties they underwent during the cancelled season. He, however, states there is a need to work even harder in the coming seasons so as to achieve the set targets.

“AFC Leopards look to the future with renewed confidence after a difficult season that saw the departure of a key sponsor and now the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the chair added.

“We are encouraged by the fact that we have managed to ensure the club ran smoothly and met our league obligations. Going forward we need to up our game to compete favourably.”

AFC Leopards have already signed a sponsorship deal with Betsafe for the next three years but Shikanda says they must work hard and bring more financial partners on board.

“It may not be enough, but it is a sign of confidence by sponsors. We call upon for more corporates to partner with AFC Leopards,” continued the former Ingwe star.

With the transfer window ahead, Shikanda revealed players are going to be signed and others will exit. Rumours though have had that they target former captain Duncan Otieno and ex- star Harun Shakava.

On the reported list of those expected to leave, Eugene Mukangula and Musa Saad have been named.

“The team is intact as there are no departures so far. There are those whose contracts will be renewed and others let go when the time comes," Shikanda concluded.

“We will definitely have some arrivals to reinforce the team.”