Kenyans, stay off Simba SC, it is not your team - Manara

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been winning fans owing to their good performances on and off the pitch

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara has told off Kenyans, saying the club belongs to and not the neighbouring country.

Of late, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have gained massive support from considering two popular Harambee Stars players are in the team. Francis Kahata was the first one to join, from , at the beginning of the 2019/20 season and a couple of weeks ago, Joash Onyango joined him.

As a result, Kenyans have been following the club religiously, praising the Tanzania Mainland League champions on all social platforms. However, it seems Manara is a little concerned with the support the neighbours are giving his team and has reacted on his social media account.

More teams

"You [Kenyans] started by saying Mt Kilimanjaro is yours, then went on to say [musician] Diamond hails from Kenya," Manara posted on his official Facebook account.

"And now, you are saying Simba SC is from Kenya, does it mean everything good belongs to Kenya?

"Kenyans, stop behaving so, Simba SC is a team from Tanzania and not Kenya."

The 21-time league champions have been doing well on and off the pitch as compared to rivals Yanga SC as well as other teams in the region.

In the 2019/20 season, the team won three trophies. They started the season with a Community Shield win against Azam FC, before winning the Tanzania top tier trophy with six games to spare.

The icing on the cake was in the final where the Msimbazi-based charges claimed a 2-1 win over Namungo FC. As a result, the team won the right to play in the Caf while the latter got the right to play in the second-tier competition, the Caf Confederation Cup.

Article continues below

Simba have started from where they left last season; they bagged the Community Shield after defeating Namungo FC 2-0 in their first game of the season.

In the league, they have so far collected seven points from the three games they played. After a 2-1 against the promoted Ihefu FC, the champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Mtibwa Sugar.

They followed it up with a 4-0 win against Biashara Mara United on Sunday.