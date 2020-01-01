Kenyans love alcohol, gossip, betting but not football – FKF presidential aspirant Musonye

The former regional soccer administrator states he is to remind the fans to support their teams by attending matches

Former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye has maintained his position that Kenyans do not love football.

Over the last few years, Musonye stated Kenyans only love alcohol and betting over their own football. The Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant said if locals have a love for their teams then AFC and should not be struggling financially.

“Let me ask, do Kenyans love their football? I have no regret of saying Kenyans do not love football but love drinking alcohol and gossip more. I have no apology to make,” Musonye told Radio Jambo.

“If Harambee Stars are playing at Nyayo Stadium and only 15,000 people turn up what is that? Football is people.

“Look at our AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia match where it has failed to attract people. Our people have immersed themselves in betting and European football.

“I said so because I want them to come back and support teams on the pitch. The best sponsor for any team is always its supporters.

“For example, if 50,000 of Gor Mahia fans turn up for a single game, that is enough and it means they would not even need another sponsor.

“If Leopards fans come and watch their matches while paying just paying 100 shillings is more than enough for the club.

“But in a Leopards match against , you can only be assured of 300 supporters attending. Others are hiding somewhere, drinking alcohol, betting and gossiping.”

Musonye went on to give an example of how a previous Yanga SC vs Gor Mahia match helped Cecafa pay debts from just the gate collections.

“I can remember a match pitting Yanga and Gor Mahia in the Cecafa tournament in in the past where we ended up getting KSh30 million, you can imagine,” added the veteran administrator.

“The money helped Cecafa pay all the debts it had but were it in Kenya it would have been a different story.”

The former sports journalist went on to explain how important it is for Kenyans to regain the love for their football and that his opinion on them is not abuse but a reminder.

“I will continue fighting and telling Kenyans it is time to get back to the pitch because they are the best sponsors,” he explained.

“Without people at the stadium, our football is not going to grow at all. Sponsors will also pull out if there are no people attending matches.

“I will continue abusing Kenyans, not in a bad way, so as to convince them to get out of the bars and attend matches.

“After the match, they then can go to the bars and drink.”

Musonye states he has a strategy to bring fans back to the pitch should he be elected as FKF president.