Kenyans have to accept football is on an upward trajectory - Mulee

The coach who led the national team in the 2004 Afcon says there are reasons to believe the game is on the right track in the country

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob Mulee has told Kenyans to accept football growth is on an upward trajectory.

Critics have claimed the growth of the game in the country has been slow citing examples of struggling Kenyan Premier League ( ) and the Kenyan Women Premier League (KWPL), but Mulee claims there are clear indicators showing football is in fact on the right track.

He pointed out 's participation in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in this year and the progress witnessed by the Harambee Stars as some of the signs of a growing game in Kenya.

“We have to accept football in Kenya is on the rise. Just the other day Harambee Starlets won the Cecafa Senior Women's Challenge Cup, we were in the Afcon finals and the ladies missed the Tokyo Olympic games by a whisker,” Mulee was quoted by the Football Kenya Federation website as saying.

“Harambee Stars have won twice in [beating and Sudan in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup] so when you look at everything, in a nutshell, our football is on the rise.”

Mulee was a participant of the Fifa-FKF instructor's course which commenced on December 9 at the Kenya Institute of Special Education and praised the initiative.

“We had a course to coach our tacticians and instructors and it is a very vital process because it is happening for the first time in Kenya,” he added.

“I think Fifa came on board because they realised Kenya have a working structure and this will always happen that when you have structures you can attract support anytime from Fifa.

“The course will have a big impact on the future generation of instructors.”