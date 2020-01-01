‘Kenyans are expectant and Mulee must deliver the baby’ – Selebwa

The tactician believes the coaches and the players will work extra hard and ensure the team picks up a maiden win in the qualifiers

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee understands expectations of Kenyans and must be ready to deliver against Comoros, former AFC coach Gilbert Selebwa has stated.

will host their Group G’s opponents at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani on Wednesday evening and the former Shabana FC head coach is confident Mulee and his technical bench know exactly what the nation is awaiting.

“'Ghost' is an old horse in this game alongside a very respectable tactician in Twahir [Muhiddin]. They understand that Kenyans are expectant and thus must deliver the baby,” Selebwa told Goal on Wednesday.

Selebwa also pointed out a number of issues Kenya must address during the match if they are to emerge victors in the end.

“Kenya must respect the visitors because they top the table. A good number of their players play in the French leagues and are highly technical players,” Selebwa added.

“Harambee must deny Comoros time and space by remaining compact for the entire period and must also keep Comoros in their own half for the better part of the game.”

On his part, former Harambe Stars head coach Bobby Williamson has stated how big a blow Michael Olunga’s absence is for the crucial qualifier.

“That's a blow for sure Michael [Olunga] is scoring on a regular basis and his presence will be missed,” the former and head coach told Goal.

“There must be players in the squad who have the belief that their every bit is as good, are desperate to prove it and are equally desperate for the opportunity.”

As Olunga’s unavailability haunts Kenyans, Mulee is adamant the other players can rise to the occasion and perform.

“We knew almost two weeks ago that Olunga will not come for the qualifier against Comoros, it was very obvious because of the Covid-19 situation in the country [where he plays football] and what happened to his club three days ago,” Mulee said in an interview.

“As Kenyans, we have a way of doing things and I think we have other strikers [in the squad] who can take the mantle and do the job well, we cannot cry over spilt milk, we have to work with the players we have and I know they will step in a do the job.”

The match will kick off at 19:00.