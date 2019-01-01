Kenyan U-23 coach Francis Kimanzi bullish ahead of return leg clash against Sudan

The Emerging Stars need at least a 3-0 win to progress to the next stage after they lost the opening leg 2-0 away in Khartoum

Francis Kimanzi has challenged his players to score many goals in the return leg of the U-23 qualifying match against Sudan.

Kimanzi who is expecting two more players from the senior team to link up with the squad ahead of Tuesday’s clash at the Kasarani, now wants his charges to be ruthless in the reverse fixture.

“We have to do what is important-try to look for goals. That is very important at the moment, no excuse about that. And we are ready to do it and capable of doing that but it is football so we have to do what is needed of us to get to the next level."

The tactician has summoned midfielder James Kinyanjui to the squad and he says his inclusion is meant to beef up the offense line.

Two more players are set to join the team's camp from the senior team once Harambee Stars lands back from having taken part in the dead rubber Afcon Group F qualifier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kimanzi is still monitoring John Avire and Jeffery Owiti who are nursing knocks and are yet to train with the rest of the squad since the last match in Khartoum.

“There is no need to panic since we have a lot of options."