Kenyan trio named in Zesco United squad set to face Al Hilal

Zesco, however, will miss the services of Mwila Phiri who is out with injury while Kondwani Mtonga is suspended

Kenyan trio of Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino have all been included in Zesco United’s traveling squad set t to face off with Al Hilal in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Zesco departed Ndola, Angola just a day after they drew with Kabwe Warriors in the MTN/ FAZ Super League, in a dramatic game where Warriors were awarded a penalty in the last seconds of the match.

Zesco United is third in the group C with four points, same as Al Hilal. Nkana FC, who will take on bottom placed Asante Kotoko are top of the group with six points.

Travelling squad: Jacob Banda, Solomon Sakala, Marcel Kalonda, David Owino, Clement Mwape, Misheck Chila, Anthony Akumu, Simon Silwimba, Shemmy Mayembe, Jesse Were, Enock Sabumukama, John Chingandu, Wistone Kalengo, Rahim Osmanu, Lazarous Kambole, Diedonne Nitbahezwa, Quadri Kola, Lewis Macha,Logic Chingandu, Mwape Mwelwa.