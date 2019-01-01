Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks to host Everton in a pre-season friendly

The last time the Toffees visited the East African region was in 2017, when they beat Gor Mahia 2-1 in Tanzania

will take on English Premier League (EPL) side in a friendly scheduled for July 7 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side won the rights to face The Toffees after winning the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup tournament held in .

Sharks beat fellow Kenyan side by a solitary goal in the final staged at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to lift the trophy.

This will be a second visit by to East Africa, having played against Kenyan champions in another friendly which they won 2-1 in Tanzania in 2017.

Gor Mahia also travelled to Goodison Park – the first ever visit by any team from the East African region – where they lost 4-0 to Everton in another friendly.

Sharks are currently struggling in the KPL, having gone for eight matches without registering a win, but will fancy their chance against they Merseysiders in the Kenyan capital.