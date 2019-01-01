Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks to host Everton in a pre-season friendly
Kariobangi Sharks will take on English Premier League (EPL) side Everton in a friendly scheduled for July 7 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.
The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side won the rights to face The Toffees after winning the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup tournament held in Tanzania.
Sharks beat fellow Kenyan side Bandari by a solitary goal in the final staged at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to lift the trophy.
This will be a second visit by Everton to East Africa, having played against Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in another friendly which they won 2-1 in Tanzania in 2017.
Gor Mahia also travelled to Goodison Park – the first ever visit by any team from the East African region – where they lost 4-0 to Everton in another friendly.
Sharks are currently struggling in the KPL, having gone for eight matches without registering a win, but will fancy their chance against they Merseysiders in the Kenyan capital.