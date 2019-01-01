Kenyan referees more competent than before - Mwendwa

The FKF president claims they have done their level best to improve the knowledge of match officials in the country

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has claimed the competence level of Kenyan referees has improved.

Mwendwa said FKF has been undertaking regular referee training sessions to ensure they are updated on the dynamics of football.

“Our referees are more competitive and competent now than they were before and as we speak one Kenyan centre referee [Peter Waweru] is a candidate for the 2020 World Cup in ,” Mwendwa told KTN TV.

“And I hope other referees will soon join him swelling the number of recognised Kenyan officials.”

The FKF supremo added how they have taken steps to ensure local coaches are trained regularly.

“We have trained coaches in far-flung areas of the country in Kilifi, Wajir and also in West Pokot,” Mwendwa added.

“After training over 2000 coaches in 2017 and in 2018 we will undertake a follow-up training programme which will see them trained for Caf level C certification.

“Caf C training goes for a whole month unlike before when training was conducted for just three days.”

He also revealed the FKF will conduct more training sessions across the country, which he believes is good for football.

“We have been in Aberdare, Nakuru, Eldoret and another will open in central as we want every province to have trained coaches,” he concluded.

“We have made sure football is growing in the country, now there are teams for women, youth and all clubs have been given a more conducive environment to operate.”