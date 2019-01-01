Kenyan Premier League reschedules Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia match

The Kenyan champions are yet to arrive in the country after playing against RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup in Morocco on Sunday night

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) match between and Kakamega has been pushed forward by a day.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 18, at Bukhungu Stadium at 15:00 local time.

However, according to the revised fixtures released by the KPL and obtained by Goal, K’Ogalo will now play the Nicholas Muyoti-led side on Friday at the same venue at 15:00.

Gor Mahia was away in for their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final return leg match where they fell to hosts Renaissance Sportive Berkane 5-1 and bowed out on a 7-1 aggregate score.

CHANGE OF DATE | @KHomeboyz vs @OfficialGMFC



Due to the expected late arrival of Gor Mahia, their match against Kakamega Homeboyz which was to be played on Thu, Apr 18, 2019, has now been moved to Fri, Apr 19, 2019. The match will be played at the Bukhungu Stadium, KO 3:00 PM. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) April 16, 2019

The Kenyan champions are expected back home on Wednesday and will not have enough time to prepare for the league tie, hence the postponement.

Meanwhile, the home matches involving Sugar and have also been affected owing to the heavy rain currently pounding the two regions. Part of the communication from the league managers reads as follows:

“Also, kindly note that kick off times of home matches for Chemelil Sugar and Sony Sugar have been changed from 15:00 to 13:00 to reduce chances of them being rained off.”

Despite playing four fewer games, Gor Mahia are joint top of the KPL table with , having collected a total of 44 points.