Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot: Allan Wanga and Enosh Ochieng in a tight race

Kakamega Homeboyz’s Wanga has played one more game than his closest rival, Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars

Allan Wanga’s late strike against was his 14th goal of the season and so the Kakamega ’s striker maintained the top spot in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) scorer’s chart.

Wanga has been in lethal form this season and has helped the club remain on course to achieve their target of finishing among the top three sides in the country this domestic campaign

Homeboyz are currently fourth on the KPL table and should Wanga keep his goal-scoring touch, they could achieve their pre-season target.

' striker Enosh Ochieng is second to Wanga on the chart with 12 goals after his pair of goals against .

Ochieng may have the advantage over Wanga, though, since Ulinzi Stars have a game in hand, against Gor Mahia. Kakamega Homeboyz have played 24 games, one more than the Soldiers.

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba of has scored 11 goals thus far and is an outside contender for the gong. He ensured Batoto ba Mungu earned maximum points against with a late penalty and also scored in the 1-1 draw against .

’s Yema Mwama and Nicholas Kipkirui of Gor Mahia have scored seven goals each. Mwama scored a double in Bandari’s 2-1 win over KCB, while Kipkirui was on the scoresheet against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on Friday.

Enock Agwanda and Derrick Otanga, both for , Hansel Ochieng ( ), Cliff Nyakeya ( ) and ’s Boniface Muchiri are all on six goals.

Article continues below

They close the top ten ranked scorers of the 2018/19 season to date.