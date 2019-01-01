Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot: Allan Wanga and Enosh Ochieng in a tight race
Allan Wanga’s late strike against Gor Mahia was his 14th goal of the season and so the Kakamega Homeboyz’s striker maintained the top spot in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) scorer’s chart.
Wanga has been in lethal form this season and has helped the club remain on course to achieve their target of finishing among the top three sides in the country this domestic campaign
Homeboyz are currently fourth on the KPL table and should Wanga keep his goal-scoring touch, they could achieve their pre-season target.
Ulinzi Stars' striker Enosh Ochieng is second to Wanga on the chart with 12 goals after his pair of goals against Western Stima.
Ochieng may have the advantage over Wanga, though, since Ulinzi Stars have a game in hand, against Gor Mahia. Kakamega Homeboyz have played 24 games, one more than the Soldiers.
Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka has scored 11 goals thus far and is an outside contender for the gong. He ensured Batoto ba Mungu earned maximum points against KCB with a late penalty and also scored in the 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks.
Bandari’s Yema Mwama and Nicholas Kipkirui of Gor Mahia have scored seven goals each. Mwama scored a double in Bandari’s 2-1 win over KCB, while Kipkirui was on the scoresheet against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on Friday.
Enock Agwanda and Derrick Otanga, both for Sony Sugar, Hansel Ochieng (Nzoia Sugar), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United) and Tusker’s Boniface Muchiri are all on six goals.
They close the top ten ranked scorers of the 2018/19 season to date.