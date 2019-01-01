Kenyan Premier League clubs will have to pay their referees

The league administrators have now asked their members to pay match-day officials until a solution is reached

Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs will now be forced to cater for the allowances and wages of the referees, Goal has learned.

The top tier managers have been under difficult financial constraints following the exit of title sponsors SportPesa. Without monthly grants, clubs have been suffering and about two weeks ago, dished the first walkover this season against AFC after failing to raise money for logistics.

There is no immediate relief for the KPL teams as they will now be paying matchday officials.

"Clubs will have to share the expenses of the referees as well as their wages," KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Goal on Thursday.

"This is a resolution which was reached after the meeting with the clubs' chairpersons. However, once we get the sponsor, we will refund the teams the money used on officials."

Article continues below

Oguda says the payments will not put the integrity of the league into jeopardy owing to the manner it will be conducted.

"The money shall be paid during the pre-match meetings. Clubs will share the expenses equally, it will not be done after the match. This is to ensure the league maintains its integrity and no dirty games are played," Oguda concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, the KPL announced the league will continue despite calls by several clubs to postpone it owing to financial struggles.