Kenyan midfielder Cliffton Miheso signs for Portuguese side Clube Olimpico do Montijo

The former AFC Leopards winger has officially made it to the Europe league after signing for the second tier side in Portugal

Former AFC Leopards winger Cliffton Miheso has signed for Clube Olimpico do Montijo.

The Portguese club confirmed on their official page that they had sealed the signing of the Harambee Stars player, whose last club was Buildcon FC of Zambia. “One more booster coming to our group, with the last club Buildcon of Zambia. He has 32 caps for his country, Kenya.

"Athlete with a notorious experience, this 25-year-old kenyan is the first time he plays in Europe. The Olympic Club of Montijo wishes him the best personal and sports happiness.”

Clube Olímpico do Montijo is a Portuguese club based in Montijo, was founded in 2007 and they currently compete in the Campeonato de Portugal, holding home games at Campo da Liberdade, with a 3,000 capacity.

The Campeonato de Portugal (league), is the third tier of the Portuguese football league system and is affiliated to Setúbal Football Association. Montijo became the First Division district champion of the Setúbal Football Association in the 2016/2017 season.

Prior to joining Buildon of Zambia, Miheso also featured for South African side Golden Arrows, where his stay ended in unclear situation after he alleged that he was forced to terminate his two-year deal at gunpoint, just six months after he joined the team in 2014.

Miheso would later file a case with Fifa’s Disputes Resolution Chamber (DRC) for wrongful termination. However, the case was thrown out for lack of evidence.