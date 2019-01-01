Kenyan legend Joe Kadenge suffers stroke-rushed to hospital

Kadenge is regarded as one of the greatest of all time Kenya has ever produced

Kenyan legend Joe Kadenge is responding well to treatement after he was rushed to the hospital.

The former Harambee Stars player and coach, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he suffered a stroke, that, according to a family member, could have been triggered by the death of his daughter, who died in the United States.

“He was taken to the Nairobi Hospital yesterday (Wednesday) and even though I’m yet to get there, I'm informed that it could be a stroke,” Kadenge's sons, Oscar, whose kid is also admitted in another hospital told Goal.

Kadenge, who is regarded as the finest footballer ever produced by Kenya, has been battling poor health due to old age, though his son Rodgers said that his health has been improving until the latest setback.

Kadenge, who coached Harambee Stars in 2012, won the Kenyan Premier League in 1966 with Abaluhya United. He also featured for the now-defunct Maragoli United and represented the country several times with the national team-Harambee Stars.