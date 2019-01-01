Kenyan legend Joe Kadenge moved from ICU, could be discharged soon

Joe Kadenge fell ill last week after he learnt of the death of his daughter in the United States

Ailing legend Jo Kadenge could be discharged from hospital later this week.

Kadenge was admitted at the hospital last Wednesday after he suffered a stroke, but h former Harambee Stars coach is responding well to treatment.

According to a family spokesperson, Kadenge was moved from the Intensive Care United (ICU) to the general ward with Doctors assuring the family that he might be discharged in the next three days.

Kadenge's brother John Anzara said: “He has been responding well to treatment and the Doctors have assured us that he will be discharged in three days if he improves.”

On Monday, former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi paid Kadenge a visit in the hospital.

Mudavadi also appealed to the national government to expand the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to support other sports legends.