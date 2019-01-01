Kenyan legend JJ.Masiga: AFC Leopards players are letting the team down

Ingwe have now lost seven league games this season, five of them in quick succession and are starring at a possible chop

Kenyan legend JJ. Masiga has put blame on AFC Leopards' playing unit for the recent poor run in the league.

The former Kenyan champions have now dropped to position 17 in the 18-team league table after losing their fifth straight match against Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal on Sunday.

The recent results are worrying for the team, as they are now in relegation zone and could face the axe by the end of the season. Masiga, who once played for the club, now says that the current crop of players in the team are not serious.

The current crop of players at @AFCLeopards have no idea what it means to wear this badge 👇 pic.twitter.com/QXNx2AnWuT — JJ Masiga (@JJ_Masiga) February 17, 2019

Masiga has also stated that something urgent needs to be done to help the team from dropping to the lower league next season.

It's disheartening to see my former employers, AFC Leopards SC languish in relegation zone. Way too sad 🙁. pic.twitter.com/Tpa5HYmLvj — JJ Masiga (@JJ_Masiga) February 17, 2019

Ingwe will next face bogey side Mathare United in a league tie on Saturday.