Kenyan government will support financially struggling KPL clubs soon - President Kenyatta

The head of state made the statement during AFC Leopards new bus hand-over ceremony conducted on Sunday at State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs will soon get government financial support.

During the new bus hand-over ceremony to AFC , President Kenyatta stated the government will start to focus on local clubs after they are done with the national teams.

The government draws money to sponsor the national teams from the Sports Fund and the president believes it is enough to cater even for the clubs.

KPL has been running without a title sponsor since SportPesa exited the Kenyan market before the season began.

“I want to assure you let us first sort out the national teams and I am sure they will not exhaust the money. We will thereafter see how we can help home teams as I believe they are entitled to a share as well,” President Kenyatta told AFC Leopards at State House.

“We need to support home teams until such a time they are able to stand on their own.”

The head of state further revealed why they increased taxation on the betting firms which eventually saw SportPesa leave the country after a protracted battle with the government.

“We have been through difficult times and many people blame me for increasing taxation [on betting firms] and that now teams are suffering from a lack of sponsorship,” explained the president.

“If they [SportPesa] were supporting AFC Leopards the way they were supporting other clubs outside the country maybe we could have negotiated with them.

“But taking all the money outside was not good and that is why we increased taxation to ensure money was left in the country.

“The question is how do we utilise it [money accrued from taxes] to help home teams, sports within and young talented people. This is something we shall discuss again.”

The president sympathised with footballers who are forced to play and without assurance, they will be paid at the end of the month.

“It is discouraging that when a person is talented and playing but does not know where the next meal will come from,” concluded Kenyatta.

“This is what we want to look at. We want players to know they can focus on their God-given talent knowing everything at home is also fine.”

He also led high-level dignitaries to the Mashemeji Derby where AFC Leopards played and lost to on March 8 at Kasarani.