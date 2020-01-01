Kenyan football set for moment's silence in honour of late President Moi
Kenyan football is to observe a minute's silence this weekend as the top three tiers of the game honour the departed former president Daniel arap Moi.
Moi passed on February 4 in a Nairobi hospital at the age of 95 and the Football Kenya Federation have revealed their plans to pay tribute to the former Kenya president.
In a statement seen by Goal , FKF General Secretary Barry Otieno, who doubles up as CEO, has confirmed the plans for local football.
"As the country mourns the passing of the second president of the Republic of Kenya H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the football fraternity will pay its respect to the former president ahead of the upcoming league matches scheduled for this weekend," read a statement from the FKF, signed by Otieno.
"The Kenyan Premier League will observe a moment of silence...this will also apply to Betica Super League and FKF National Division One League matches."
The federation has also appreciated the impact the late president on the country's sport.
"Football Kenya Federation is deeply saddened by the passing of Mzee Moi - a true sportsman who, during his tenure, left an indelible footprint not only in football but the entire sporting fraternity," the statement concluded.
The directive will be observed starting with Friday's game between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.