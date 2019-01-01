Kenyan football fan wins Sh2million with Sh100 BetLion stake

Kenyan Samuel Wambui walks away with Sh2million after he placed Sh100 on eight teams

BetLion paid Sh2 million to Samuel Wambui who was the biggest winner on Tuesday.

The client, who placed a stake of only Sh100 on eight teams on his betslip, managed to get all his selections correct.

“I was speechless when I realised how much was at stake with the existing odds on my bet slip, at one time I thought of cashing out during the 8th game, but I challenged myself to see the game out.

“Honestly, it was one of the best decisions I ever made,” an excited Wambui told the media.

“Ensuring that our players receive their winnings as soon as any bet is settled is our number one priority.

“We appreciate the trust showed by our customers, who believe in us to honour payouts,” BetLion Managing Director, Spencer Okach, said.