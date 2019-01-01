Kenyan defender Aboud Omar signs for Romanian club on a loan deal

The former Tusker defender has been a free agent after parting ways with Cercle Brugge

Kenyan international defender Aboud Omar has sealed a move to Romanian side Sepsi OSK on a six-month deal.

The former Tusker defender has been a free agent after parting ways with Cercle Brugge, and Goal understands that Sepsi opted to sign him after impressing during the training sessions.

The Romanian side was aiming at tying him down for a longer period, but the player decided to take a shorter deal, aiming at a move in the summer to an elite league.

Omar has been consistent in both the club and national level something that has seen him cement a starting place regularly.