Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne remains unhappy despite latest move by government

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne is still an unhappy man despite receiving his salary for two months.

Football Kenya Federation Media Liaison Officer Barry Otieno has confirmed to Goal that the government has finally wired the two-month salary amount, just a week after the French coach threatened to quit.

“They have sent a salary for two months (September and October) but nothing for November and December," Otieno told Goal.

“The coach is very disappointed despite receiving the two-month salary and we don’t know what he will do next. He had given us a deadline of December 19 and that is two days away, so we wait and see what will happen.

“The government has promised to clear the balance. They have just told us to wait.”

Migne, who took over from Paul Put, has twice threatened to quit from the post over a salary delay despite guiding the team to the 2019 Afcon finals after a 15-year absence.

Harambee Stars have already qualified for the Afcon finals after Caf disqualified Sierra Leone from Group F of the qualifiers following a Fifa ban. The results of their two games played thus far - against Kenya (2-1 win) and Ethiopia (1-0 defeat) - were nullified, leaving only three teams in the group.

By the current standings, Kenya and Ghana, with seven and six points to their names respectively, have secured qualification tickets for the final tournament ahead of the final and only remaining match of the group, which coincidentally involves the two sides in March next year.