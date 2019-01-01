Kenyan clubs must find alternative ways of financial support - Mwendwa

The FKF president claims clubs cannot only depend on sponsorship to survive saying there are other ways which can be looked into

Kenyan clubs should find alternative ways to look for funds after the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title sponsor SportPesa pulled out, Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has said.

The league will be entering its second matchday without a title sponsor this weekend, but Mwendwa believes clubs have a duty to find ways of circumnavigating the financial problem witnessed so far.

Mwendwa also lamented the money the KPL and FKF were getting from the sponsorship, saying it was not enough for normal operations.

“The money from sponsorship will never be enough to run our leagues so it is high time we start raising money from our fans and stadium entry fee and endorsements to make our clubs commercially viable,” Mwendwa told KTN TV.

“Even when the sponsor gives Sh100 million where a club maybe gets Sh6 million per month, it is not enough because a club in KPL will need at least Sh30 million at least every season and so the monthly grant is far from being enough."

The FKF supremo also reminded club owners it is their sole duty to make sure their teams are ready for the season without depending on support from the outside world.

“When you form a club, it is upon you as the owner, to make sure the team honours matches, players are paid and ensure the club runs smoothly,” the president continued.

“We cannot rely on betting firms alone because a few years ago these firms were not there and KPL was there.”

Mwendwa urged other corporates to offer a helping hand in these trying moments for football in the country, but also urged the fans to make sure they play their part in ensuring the game runs smoothly.

“We have lost at least Sh600 million per year in football after the betting firms quit. We must be innovative in order to beat this problem and it is time fans turn up to support teams by coming to the stadium and pay entry fees,” he added.

“It is hard to rely on fans alone but we have to come up with an alternative way.”

He also explained why the clubs cannot rely on financial support from the government through the ministry of sports.

“The ministry of sports via the Sports Fund only caters for national teams alone and money is also not enough and when it finally comes, mostly it is too late,” Mwendwa cautioned.

“But FKF has played its part making sure players turn up for training and for matches and also taking care of their accommodation.”