Kenyan born Michael Nam named in the technical bench of Vipers SC

Nam has joined the list of four coaches hired to help the side following the exit of Mexican coach Javier Martinez Espinoza

Kenyan born coach Michael Nam has been named in the technical bench of Vipers SC.

In a statement from the club, Nam has joined the list of four coaches hired to help the side following the exit of Mexican coach Javier Martinez Espinoza, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

“Vipers Sports Club has this evening named a 5-man interim technical team that will be handling the club going until the end of this season. This development follows the exit of Mexican Javier Martinez Espinoza who was relieved of his duties yesterday (Sunday).

“The team includes a new face of Kenyan born Micheal Ouma, Oloya Moses, Edward Ssali and Ram Nyakana Mpuga. A fifth person will be named by the club administration sooner than later.

“The new team commenced work this evening with a training session in preparation for Vipers next league game against URA FC at Namboole on the 3rd January 2019. Micheal Ouma promised more team cohesion and creativity going forward in his initial address to the club.”

Vipers FC is also the home of Kenyan striker Noah Wafula.