Kenyan administrator Hussein Swaleh dies in the ill-fated Ethiopian airline crash

The crash happened at 08.44 local time, six minutes after the flight took-off from the Ethiopian capital

Former Football Federation Secretary General Hussein Swaleh is among the 157 passengers, who perished in the Ethiopian Airline plane crash.

Swaleh was in the Boeing-737-800MAX flight en-route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa before it crashed in Bishoftu (Debre Zeit), six minutes after it left the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday.

The plane was carrying 157 people (149 passengers and eight crew members), including Swaleh, who was returning home after officiating a Caf clash between Ismaily of and of Congo in .

Sad day for football. You were doing what you loved most. Fare thee well my chairman. Until we meet again. pic.twitter.com/WnOh4c3Pxh — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) March 10, 2019

Swaleh, who served as the FKF Secretary-General under the reigns of Maina Kariuki, was the match commissioner in the Caf Champions League match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Swaleh, who is also the FKF lower Eastern Branch Chairman, is among the 32 Kenyans, who were confirmed to have boarded the plane before it went down.

"My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board," Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa confirmed the sad news to Goal in a telephone interview. “It is a sad day for Kenyan football. I have no words to explain the news but as Kenya FA, we have lost a dedicated servant, who wanted to see the game improve every day. May his soul R.I.P!”

The aircraft left Bole International Airport in the Ethiopian capital at 8.38am local time and lost contact six minutes later. The Boeing 737-800MAX is the same type of plane as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October, 13 minutes after take-off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.