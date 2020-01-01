Kenya will not be barred from 2022 World Cup qualifiers - Mwendwa

The Harambee Stars' fate to engage in those matches will be known when the Adel Amrouche case is finally resolved

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has stated the Harambee Stars will not be barred from participating in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

There have been questions over Kenya's chances of taking part in the qualifiers due to the case FKF is involved in with the former coach Adel Amrouche. Fifa is yet to give their judgement over the pending case which will determine Kenya's fate.

Goal earlier revealed the FKF and Amrouche are deep in a negotiation to settle the case and the talks enjoy the blessing of the world governing body. In a Friday interview with NTV, Mwendwa hinted the talks is likely to produce a positive outcome.

“Some people have been waiting to see Kenya disqualified from the World Cup qualifiers. Let me tell you, Kenya will not be barred from participating in the qualifiers. I will not state how but let me assure you we will be in the 2022 qualifiers,” Mwendwa told NTV.

Mwendwa claimed Amrouche has been siding with some people in the country who have been pushing for a ban but remains confident the matter will be settled eventually.

“But the fact Amrouche has been siding with people and even called me to resign means he has become an opponent in the ongoing politics,” said the FKF boss.

“We have a plan, a concrete one but whose details I cannot divulge now and I know such news to my opponents is very hurting. They want Kenya not to succeed just because it is Mwendwa who is at the helm.

“We are going to , how? let me keep silent now but soon I will reveal how.”

The administrator also responded to former coach Sebastien Migne's recent threat to report Kenya over delayed payment of his dues.

“For the first-timer, FKF and a coach entered into a negotiation instead of sacking them immediately. Migne's contract was running until July 2021 and we agreed that FKF will take care of his family, pay his rent, offer him a car and a driver after he left,” Mwendwa continued.

“As we speak, we have paid him KSh12 million and we were to pay him until March as compromise agreement.

“The agreement stood nullified the moment he would get and take another job and the good thing is he got the Equatorial Guinea job. As at now, he has not been paid two or three million shillings of the remainder of his money.

“We are the first FKF leadership to deal with sacking a coach in a manner that is right. We agreed with Migne and we paid him but the only challenge maybe is the delay of payment sometimes.

“Migne reacted maybe after the payment delayed but his love for the country is unquestionable.”

Apart from the Migne and Amrouche cases, the FKF has also been dealing with Bobby Williamson who was awarded KSh55 million by the Sports Tribunal (SDT) for unfair dismissal.