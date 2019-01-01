Kenya will never forget departed icon Joe Kadenge - Mwendwa

Mwendwa says Kadenge's contribution to Kenya's football history is a mark written in ink that will never be erased

Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa has stated Joe Kadenge will be remembered in the country forever.

Mwendwa visited the family of the departed Kenyan football legend at his Nairobi home. Kadenge died on July 7 after a lengthy battle with a stroke and is expected to be laid to rest at his Vihiga County home later this month.

"His contribution and dedication to the game will forever be remembered and cherished both within and across our borders. On my own behalf and that of the entire Kenya football fraternity, I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Kadenge," Mwendwa said in a post on FKF's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Central Organization of Trade Union (Cotu) secretary general, Francis Atwoli has urged the government to support the living legends by putting aside a funds kitty that will cater to their needs.

“Most of our legends are ailing and languishing in poverty because there was not a kitty put aside for them after retirement. The legends would have free food, free transport, free flight and medical cover,” Atwoli told Nation Sports at Atwoli's home.

“Kadenge will be fondly remembered as an astute sportsman who made Kenya proud with his dazzling ball control and his ability to outwit opponents."