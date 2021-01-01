Kenya's Were after reaching a century of goals at Zesco United

The 32-year-old star struck thrice as Timu ya Ziko picked a huge win over the weekend to inch closer to another league title

Kenya international Jesse Were has declared his search is over after scoring 100 goals for Zesco United in a Super League match against Kitwe United on Sunday.

Timu ya Ziko's all-time scorer netted a hat-trick to help him achieve the milestone as the Ndola club earned points that took them closer to Premier League glory. The former Mathare United striker has had to deal with stiff competition under coach Mumba Munamba but the latest exploit might help him stamp his authority as a first-teamer again.

"I would like to thank God for this opportunity and for giving me an opportunity to play for Zesco United. It is a massive milestone in my career. Getting a century of goals for the club makes me feel very happy and motivated, especially when I look at the way the team is playing," Were told the club's portal.

"When you leave home, you usually go searching and I thank God that the searching is over, especially that I have put in 100 goals for the team. I am positive there will be a lot to come.

"This gives me a lot of appetite to do more for the club and motivates me to work hard. Working behind the scenes is very tough for a player, especially when you are required to translate that on the pitch on matchday. I am happy and at ease that all my efforts haven’t been in vain.

"I wish to thank my teammates and the technical bench for their support and for encouraging me in good and bad times. It hasn’t been an easy season for me, but with everyone’s support, I have kept on pushing. I am very happy I have managed to achieve this milestone. I am motivated to work even harder."

The club praised the Harambee Star as one of the best players they have signed in the last 10 years, saying, "Were has joined a list of a growing number of foreign players who have made Zambia their best destination to develop their careers in the game.

"A naturally gifted striker with a razor-sharp eye for goals, Were has been one of the best foreign acquisitions to grace the Zambian game. He is also one of the best players Zesco United have signed in the last decade, helping Zesco United to win several titles in the process.

"The tall, lanky striker has been a menace to defenders in both the domestic league and continental football."

Timu ya Ziko only need two points to win the Premier League title.