Kenya vs Zanzibar: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars have already qualified for the semi-finals but will need a win so as to top Group B of the competition

have already made it to the semi-finals but will be targeting at least a draw to be assured of finishing top of Group B.

It is a little complicated for Zanzibar Heroes; they are on one point and hope Sudan can draw or defeat by a small margin, and they can win against the defending champions by a bigger margin to qualify for the last four.

Game Kenya vs Zanzibar Date Saturday, December 14 Time 1:30 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Timothy Odhiambo ( ), Samuel Odhiambo ( ). Defenders Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango ( ), Daniel Sakari ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks). Midfielders Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan ( ), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega ), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC ), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia). Forwards Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno ( ).

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi will serve his final two-match ban meaning his assistant Zedekiah Otieno will be in charge of the team.

The suspended Kimanzi is, however, confident his players will cope up without him and has also promised to rest a few legs ahead of the semi-finals contest.

“We will definitely rest a few legs," Kimanzi told Goal. "I cannot exactly tell you the players who will drop to the bench but I am sure I will rotate the squad.

“I knew my players will not miss me as was the case against Sudan. I have a very good technical bench which stepped in very well and I know they will again do a good job against Zanzibar.”

Probable XI for Kenya: T. Odhiambo, Owino, Sakari, Onyango, Omurwa, Okal, Isuza, Masika, Miheso, Mudavadi, Otieno.

Position Zanzibar squad Goalkeepers Suleiman Ali, Haruna Jabir, Mwinyi Haji, Abdalla Salum. Defenders Ali Hamad, Feisal Salum, Mudathir Yahya. Midfielders Mohammed Issa, Abdulaziz Makame, Abalkassim Suleiman, Issa Haidar, Abdulmalik Adam, Mohamed Othman, Awesu Ali, Omar Abubakar. Forwards Makame Khamis, Ali Abdulsamad, Hassa Nassor.

The Islanders are aware they have to defeat the defending champions by a three-goal margin to advance from the group stage.

Their fate is, however, not in their hands as their ‘good neighbours’ Tanzania must fall or draw against Sudan in another Group B match to be played on Saturday.

Probable XI for Zanzibar: Ali, Jabir, Haji, Salum, Hamad, Salum, Yahya, Issa, Makame, Suleiman, Haidar.