Kenya vs Zambia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will return to action after seven months out when they entertain the Chipolopolo in a friendly on Friday

coach Francis Kimanzi will be using the friendly to gauge his charges ahead of the African Cup of Nations double-header against Comoros in November.

The tactician is aiming at helping the Harambee Stars qualify for the competition for the second time in a row.

Just like their hosts, the Chipolopolo are using the match to get a strong team to do the job in November's Afcon qualifiers.

It will be one of the three friendlies lined up for the Southern Africa side considering the fact they beat Malawi 1-0 at home on Wednesday and will also face Bafana Bafana of on October 11.

Game Kenya vs Zambia Date Friday, October 9 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One and StarTimes FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia). Defenders Brian Mandela (unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba SC, ), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), David Owino ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno ( , Kenya), and Badi Baraka ( , Kenya). Midfielders Anthony Akumu ( , South Africa), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, ), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Hassan Abdallah ( FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC , Kenya). Forwards Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).

Goalkeeper Arnold Origi, captain Victor Wanyama, midfielder Johanna Omollo, winger Ayub Timbe, and striker Michael Olunga did not get a chance to join the Kenya squad owing to strict Covid-19 measures put in place by their respective countries.

For left-back Erick Ouma, it is different - he is still recovering from an injury sustained on his ankle while turning out for his team AIK Fotboll.

With the local-based players missing competitive games since March, coach Kimanzi will undoubtedly give priority to players who have been active.

Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Baraka, Oduor, Onyango, Mandela, Akumu, Muguna, Juma, Kahata, Johanna, Juma.

Position Zambia squad Goalkeepers Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors). Defenders Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both ), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kondwani Chiboni (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows). Midfielders Kings Kangwa ( Tula ( ), Benson Sakala, Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Amity Shamende, Gozon Mutale (both Green Eagles), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw- ), Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars). Forwards Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (K.O Oostende- ), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors).

Simba SC’s Clatous Chama and Obrey Chirwa of Azam FC were excluded from the final Zambia squad after they failed to link up with the team before Tuesday.

“We have two players in Tanzania, the players in Tanzania were supposed to fly on Monday morning, and however they missed the flight, so they will not be available,” revealed the Chipolopolo head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

“We have been flexible and set the flights for Monday evening, they missed the flight and now they are asking to come on Wednesday and whatsoever.

“I have decided that I remove from these matches until further notice is given to gentlemen whose name is [Chama] Clatous and [Chirwa] Obrey.”

Probable XI for Zambia: Mwange, Chiboni, Chilongoshi, Banda, Sakala, Kapumbu, Mulenga, Zulu, Sikombe, Kampamba, Chabula.