Kenya vs Zambia Head to Head: Are Kimanzi’s Harambee Stars ready to end Chipolopolo dominance?

The former Afcon champions are expected to travel to East for the October friendly with stats suggesting a probable win for the visitors

will host Zambia in what will be the 38th meeting between the two nations on October 9 in Nairobi.

The Harambee Stars and Chipolopolo have clashed in five different competitions - the Independence Tournament, Fifa friendlies, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, the African Cup of Nations and in the World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya’s record against the Cosafa nation has been poor as only six wins and seven draws have been registered from the previous 37 matches.

Zambia hosted Kenya – when the two nations were just emerging from their colonial rules – in a competition dubbed the Independence Tournament in 1964 in Lusaka. The hosts got a 3-2 win setting the stage for Chipolopolo’s dominance over this fixture.

From 1965 to 1967, the two met during friendly matches alone in which Zambia managed to pick up three wins, while a draw and a single win for Kenya was registered.

After losing for the first time in 1966, Zambia responded by getting three consecutive wins, a run that was halted by a 2-2 draw in 1973.

The nations met twice in 1973 in what was their first competitive tie, when Zambia took a huge step forward in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win while a 2-2 draw was the result of the second leg encounter in Nairobi.

From 1974 to 1979, Zambia and Kenya clashed in the Cecafa Cup – the region’s oldest tournament - and as was the norm in the previous encounters, Chipolopolo emerged the more competitive side.

They got four wins whereas the East Africans managed just two. It is in this competition that Zambia registered their biggest victory against Kenya when they earned a 9-0 win in November 1978.

After the Cecafa clashes that ran for five years, Kenya travelled to Lusaka for a friendly but the journey ended in big disappointment as a 5-0 scoreline was registered in the first meeting of 1980.

From 1980 to 1983, Kenya won three consecutive Cecafa titles as they enjoyed strong squad of players that were supplied by the biggest club competitors - AFC and .

Mahmoud Abbas, Mohamed Kheri, Peter 'Basanga' Otieno, Josephat Murila, Jared Ingutia, Sammy Taabu, Wilberforce Mulamba, Joe Masiga, Ambrose Ayoyi, Nahashon Mahila, and Bobby Ogolla formed what has been regarded as Kenya's golden generation.

The stars managed to slow Zambia’s dominance because, in the three Cecafa matches played in 1980, two draws and a win for the Kenyans were recorded.

It was not until 1984 – again in the Cecafa Cup – that Zambia managed to defeat Kenya by a 2-0 margin to pick up what had been previously seen as a routine outcome.

When Abbas and Co. were exiting the stage, Chipolopolo rose again and exerted dominance over the fixture once more. From 1990 to 2000, the 2012 Afcon winners picked up seven consecutive wins against Kenya, who have been intermittent Afcon participants.

On January 5, 2001, Kenya managed to get a 1-0 friendly win and that remains their only victory since the turn of the century.

In 2009, they met in Cecafa – the last time the two met in the regional competition – and although the first match ended in a 0-0 draw, the second leg, as precedence would have it, the Zambians got the last laugh with a 2-0 victory.

In the 2015 Afcon qualifier, Kenya were tipped to win due to the return of Dennis Oliech under Bobby Williamson, but the Nyayo Stadium encounter ended in favour of the visitors.

Michael Olunga – then turning out for Gor Mahia – scored the opener in the 11th minute in what was his first international goal for Harambee Stars. Winston Kalengo’s 29th-minute strike and Collins Mbesuma effort on the stroke of half-time ensured Zambia yet again dimmed Kenya.

The last time the Cecafa nation and the Cosafa member met was in 2016 in the Afcon second leg qualifier with a 1-1 Lusaka draw being the end result.

As such, former AFC Leopards midfielder Francis Xavier is of the opinion Zambia are once favourites to win the Nairobi tie.

“Their league was suspended and resumed a little bit and that means the players are fitter than our own,” Xavier told Goal.

“Our players last kicked a ball in March and the little training they would have is not sufficient to bank on them to produce a win, honestly.

“Again, looking at history, it shows how bad we have done against Zambia thus we would need something special to upset them. All in all, the friendly tie has come at a good time before we engage in the upcoming qualifiers.”

On his part, former striker Ronald Okoth stated it is time the local players show to show coach Francis Kimanzi why they are worth being considered in future more regularly.

“The professional players would not be available and this means our local stars have been given a proper time to justify their inclusion,” Okoth told Goal.

“Remember some players like Samuel Olwande, Lawrence Juma and Kenneth Muguna have ensured they are part of the national side given how they performed against and Togo.

“The rest must follow in their footsteps and show why they should be part of future assignments.”



