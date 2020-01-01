Kenya vs Zambia friendly: Mwendwa on playing behind closed doors

The local federation has now revealed fans will not be allowed to watch Francis Kimanzi’s charges in the build-up set for Friday

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the friendly between Kenya's Harambee Stars and Zambia will be played behind closed doors.

This is after the Ministry of Sports allowed FKF to organise the friendly for the national team but warned them to adhere to Covid-19 regulations set up by the Ministry of Health in the country.

The friendly was hanging in the balance since the government had not yet given clearance for Kenya to host Chipolopolo since contact sport, including football, is still suspended in the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a precautionary measure, FKF President Nick Mwendwa has revealed to Goal fans will not be allowed into the stadium to watch the match but promised they will gradually review the decision for subsequent matches.

“For taking extra precautions we decided not to have fans for this game we know that athletics had 2,000 fans but you know with football when the goal goes in, the celebration is mad and we don’t know how we are going to control that,” Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“We are going to start slow [in regards to the fans] and then we raise it because we have Comoros in November so let us have this game under tight control, let us test how ready are we for the protocol, let us improve on that, let’s keep the fans away for now.”

Mwendwa continued: “However, the game will be on TV, please grab your StarTimes decoder and watch the game and then we can make a decision on whether to have fans during the Comoros game as we move forward.

“Even in the league for the new season, we have recommended to the Sports Ministry that we will start without the fans and maybe in a couple of months we can have the fans back, we don’t want to be the sport that brought Covid-19 numbers up in Kenya and I think that is reasonable for us and everyone.”

Kenya will be facing Zambia in their 38th meeting as the two sides have also clashed in five different competitions - the Independence Tournament, Fifa friendlies, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya’s record against the Cosafa nation has been poor as only six wins and seven draws have been registered from the previous 37 matches.

Final Squad; Goalkeepers; Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), and Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya).

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), David Owino ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno ( , Kenya), Badi Baraka ( , Kenya).

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, ), Hassan Abdallah ( FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC , Kenya).

Forwards: Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).