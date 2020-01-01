Kenya vs Zambia friendly in limbo as Sports Ministry yet to answer FKF request

The match between the Harambee Stars and Chipolopolo is hanging in the balance as the government is yet to give clearance

The Football Federation (FKF) have revealed frustrations with the government over the upcoming friendly against Zambia in Nairobi.

The Harambee Stars are due to face the Chipolopolo in a build-up match on Friday, October 9, but according to FKF president Nick Mwendwa, the government through the Sports Ministry is yet to give the clearance for the match despite writing two requests over the last two weeks.

Mwendwa has now said they are not sure whether the friendly will take place, and revealed Kenya will be fined if the match fails to take place as Zambia is due in the country on Thursday.

“The government promised that national teams will be given special exemptions to play international matches but until now we have not received any response from them despite writing twice, asking for clearance for the friendly against Zambia,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

“We simply don’t know what is happening, the government said we write to them for clearance, and we have already done it twice but so far we don’t have any reply from them, so we don’t know if the friendly will go ahead as planned or not.

“We don’t have a venue to use for the match because the same government is yet to clear us to use either Kasarani or Nyayo Stadium, we are in the dark and it is very frustrating for us.

“The team will move to camp on Sunday, we have organised for all the players to be tested for Covid-19 virus before they enter the camp, but moving to camp is not an issue, the issue is where will they train?

"We don’t know if we can use Kasarani or Nyayo, we want the Sports Ministry to move quickly and give us the way forward, or else the friendly will be called off.”

While confirming that contact sports including football will remain suspended in the country until further notice, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, however, clarified national teams taking part in international events will be required to seek a special exemption from the Ministry of Sports.

“National teams participating in the international events in the Water sports or contact sports categories will be required to seek a special exemption from the Cabinet Secretary of Sports,” Mohamed explained in a statement.

“All federations are required to submit their respective revised international team Kenya event calendars to the Principal Secretary for Sports on or before September 30, 2020, for planning purposes.”

Kenya started their campaign for the 2021 Afcon, to be held in , with an impressive 1-1 draw away to . They followed it up with another draw, by the same margin, in Nairobi against Togo.

In Group G, Comoros, who started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Togo before settling for a goalless draw against the Pharaohs, lead with four points.