Kenya vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The two teams represented the East African region in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) staged in Egypt in June.
Harambee Stars were eliminated in the group stage while the Cranes qualified for the knock-out round but lost 1-0 to Senegal.
While the Cranes are using the friendly to gauge some of their home-based players who are preparing for the Chan match against Burundi, Harambee Stars are re-building for future assignments which includes the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.
|Game
|Kenya vs Uganda
|Date
|Sunday, September 8
|Time
|4:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Farouk Shikalo
|Defenders
|Omurwa, Kibwage, J. Onyango, Brian Otieno, Wandera, E. Ouma, Amai Atariza, Samuel Olwande
|Midfielders
|Kahata, Muchiri, Muguna, Abuya, Agade, Miheso, Juma, Timbe, Nyakeya, E. Johanna, Isuza
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga (c), Enosh Ochieng
Kenya will have to do without the services of some of their established players like defender Musa Mohammed, Joseph Okumu, Ismael Gonzalez, captain Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo.
Zambian-based striker Jesse Were who had been given a lifeline to rejoin the national team after being snubbed for the Afcon competition in Egypt, will miss the match owing to a hamstring injury.
Despite making it to the squad, Kakamega Homeboyz winger Moses Mudavadi misses out due to a knock sustained last weekend.
Probable XI for Kenya: Matasi, Olwande, Ouma, Kibwage, Onyango, Juma, Muguna, Johana, Kahata, Timbe and Olunga.
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Joel Mutakubwa, Charles Lukwago
|Defenders
|Awany, Juuko, Revita, Mustafa, Lwalima, Kasozi, Lwanga Tadeo
|Midfielders
|Kizito Luwagga, Kyambadde, Kayiwa, Aucho, Allan Okello, Mutyaba
|Forwards
|Okwi (c), Kaddu, Bayo Fahad
Like Kenya, Uganda will miss the services of key foreign-based players – keeper Denis Onyango, Turkey-based Farouk Miya and Abdu Lumala (Egypt) – who dropped out of the squad owing to various reasons.
Uganda will be using the match against Kenya to gauge some players who will play Burundi during Chan qualifiers. Players like Allan Okello and Lwaliwa Khalid will be aiming at impressing the coach in order to get more call-ups, especially in the senior team.
Striker Patrick Kaddu has been in fine form for Cranes in all competitions, and the KCCA FC forward will be keen on sharpening his scoring skills ahead of the match against Burundi.
Coach Abdallah Mubiru will re-shuffle his squad and come up with a strong team. The tactician has kept his cards close to his chest, and no one can currently predict who will start.
Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Juuko, Awany, Lwanga, Luwagga, Kyambadde, Aucho, Okello, Kaddu, Fahad and Okwi..
Match Preview
This is going to be the 77th meeting between the regional bitter rivals. The Cranes have a better record having won 32 and lost 22 times.
In their last meeting, a Moses Waiswa's strike with about three minutes to go gave the Cranes a 1-1 draw at Machakos in 2017. Michael Olunga had given Kenya a deserved lead in the 35th minute.
Since 2000, the two nations have locked horns 21 times, with 11 draws registered in those games.
In those 21 matches, Cecafa Cup clashes accounted for 10, four were during the defunct Four Nations Castle Lager Cup, while two were Afcon qualifiers in 2010 and 2011. The other five were international friendlies.
16 clean sheets have been kept in those matches pitting the pair in this century, with the Cranes enjoying the lion's share. Kimanzi has revealed he will give a chance to some of the new players to show what they can do for the Harambee Stars.
“We have summoned mostly new players and those who got new clubs recently like Cliff Nyakeya and as a coach it would be very important to see how they have progressed,” Kimanzi told Goal at Kasarani.
"We have had enough preparation and we hope on Sunday we will get some positive results.
“In terms of experience, both Kenya and Uganda can be at the same level and for sure they [Uganda] will come with a single aim of winning the match.”
The Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru is confident his charges can get a positive result in Kenya.
"The match against Kenya is a good test for them [local-based players],” Mubiru told Goal after landing in Kenya.
“I will give those players who are taking part in Chan qualifiers an opportunity to show what they can do, and it will help me as well to make adjustments where there is a need.
“Kenya are not an easy team, and playing away makes it even harder for us, however, we will fight. I believe my players are prepared to give their best and get a win.”
This will be the first international match for the two teams after registering mixed results at the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.