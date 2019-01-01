Kenya vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

New Kenyan coach Francis Kimanzi will be eyeing his first win after returning to handle the side against the Cranes in a friendly on Sunday

The two teams represented the East African region in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) staged in in June.

Harambee Stars were eliminated in the group stage while the Cranes qualified for the knock-out round but lost 1-0 to .

While the Cranes are using the friendly to gauge some of their home-based players who are preparing for the Chan match against Burundi, Harambee Stars are re-building for future assignments which includes the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

Game vs Date Sunday, September 8 Time 4:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Farouk Shikalo Defenders Omurwa, Kibwage, J. Onyango, Brian Otieno, Wandera, E. Ouma, Amai Atariza, Samuel Olwande Midfielders Kahata, Muchiri, Muguna, Abuya, Agade, Miheso, Juma, Timbe, Nyakeya, E. Johanna, Isuza Forwards Michael Olunga (c), Enosh Ochieng

Kenya will have to do without the services of some of their established players like defender Musa Mohammed, Joseph Okumu, Ismael Gonzalez, captain Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo.

Zambian-based striker Jesse Were who had been given a lifeline to rejoin the national team after being snubbed for the Afcon competition in , will miss the match owing to a hamstring injury.

Despite making it to the squad, Kakamega winger Moses Mudavadi misses out due to a knock sustained last weekend.

Probable XI for Kenya: Matasi, Olwande, Ouma, Kibwage, Onyango, Juma, Muguna, Johana, Kahata, Timbe and Olunga.

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Joel Mutakubwa, Charles Lukwago Defenders Awany, Juuko, Revita, Mustafa, Lwalima, Kasozi, Lwanga Tadeo Midfielders Kizito Luwagga, Kyambadde, Kayiwa, Aucho, Allan Okello, Mutyaba Forwards Okwi (c), Kaddu, Bayo Fahad

Like Kenya, Uganda will miss the services of key foreign-based players – keeper Denis Onyango, -based Farouk Miya and Abdu Lumala (Egypt) – who dropped out of the squad owing to various reasons.

Uganda will be using the match against Kenya to gauge some players who will play Burundi during Chan qualifiers. Players like Allan Okello and Lwaliwa Khalid will be aiming at impressing the coach in order to get more call-ups, especially in the senior team.

Striker Patrick Kaddu has been in fine form for Cranes in all competitions, and the KCCA FC forward will be keen on sharpening his scoring skills ahead of the match against Burundi.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru will re-shuffle his squad and come up with a strong team. The tactician has kept his cards close to his chest, and no one can currently predict who will start.

Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Juuko, Awany, Lwanga, Luwagga, Kyambadde, Aucho, Okello, Kaddu, Fahad and Okwi..