Kenya vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Sunday's match is the perfect chance for Tanzania to get a favourable result which will see them qualify for the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.
Getting a barren draw at home might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the visiting Taifa Stars because any win or a scoring draw will guarantee them a place in the next round.
Kenya come into the match as favourites owing to their recent dominance against the East African neighbours. No two ways, they have to win to get into the next round, or they will be dumped out.
|Game
|Kenya vs Tanzania
|Date
|Sunday, August 4
|Time
|4:00pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|Azam TV/ FKF facebook page
In the Tanzania the game will also be broadcast on Azam TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|Azam TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, John Oyemba
|Defenders
|Omurwa, Owino, Ochieng, Kibwage, Joash Onyango
|Midfielders
|Abuya, Isuza, Odhiambo (c), Muguna, Shambi, Masika, Osok, Hassan, Onyango, Miheso, Omotto
|Forwards
|Lokale, Ochieng, Mutamba, Kipkirui, Boniface Muchiri
The Harambee Stars have everyone available for selection and coach Sebastien Migne can choose who to start, but his main headache will be at the attacking front, where his strikers shot blanks in the first leg.
The call up of Tusker forward Boniface Muchiri is meant to boost the forward line with creativity.
Kenya starting XI: Oyemba, Ochieng, Kibwage, Onyango, Miheso, Odhiambo, Muguna, Masika, Isuza, Muchiri and Enosh Ochieng.
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Metacha Mhata, Juma Kaseja
|Defenders
|Nyoni, Yondani, Michael, Godfrey, Maganga, Ngalema, Mob, Shamtei
|Midfielders
|Salum, Diluga, Makame, Aye, Salum, Yahya, Domayo, Abubakar, Abdallah, Nado, Mkude, Lyanga
|Forwards
|Bocco (c), Chilunda, Ajibu, Diluga, John, Masai
The Taifa Stars will have to do without the injured custodian Aishi Manula, David Mwantika and Ibrahim Ajibu.
Mohamed Yusuf, Haruna Shamtei and Oscar Masai were called up as replacements for the aforementioned trio but their chances of starting against Kenya are slim.
Tanzania starting XI: Kaseja, Nyoni, Yondani, Maganga, Makame, Domayo, Nado, Bocco, Chilunda, Masai and Ajibu.
Match Preview
Tanzania will advance with any scoring draw or a win, but Kenya have to win to advance. A barren draw will see the two sides battle it out in a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner.
Taifa Stars head coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident his charges can cause an upset and set up a date with Sudan in the final qualifying round.
“We committed some mistakes in the first leg, and we had to work on those few mistakes before coming here for the return leg,” Ndayiragije told Goal on Saturday.
“We were not sharp enough in the first match reason we failed to hit the back of the net. I have worked the problem out and I know my players are now fit to do the job.
“We cannot underrate Kenya because they also have good team but what I want my players to do is to attack from the first whistle. We can only be safe if we get early goals.”
His counterpart Sebastien Migne is banking on the home ground advantage to silence the visitors.
“After the draw away, we expect to win at home and I hope we do so before the penalty shooting,” Migne told Goal ahead of the tie.
“We will work on it and try to develop a better offensive link-up, it is not so bad, we have improved a lot since the last ten days but now we have to use the same going into the match.
“It will be another game, at home, it will be another kind of pressure in front of the fans, I don’t know if my youth team can be able to compete under this kind of pressure but all I know we are ready to get a good result."
Neither of the sides have ever made it to the Chan finals, and it will be another opportunity to show what they can offer when given an opportunity.