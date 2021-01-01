Kenya vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Harambee Stars will be going for revenge when they come up against Taifa Stars in a friendly on Monday at Nyayo Stadium

After picking a 1-0 win over South Sudan, Kenya have shifted focus onto their second friendly, against Tanzania as part of their preparations for the remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Harambee Stars will host their neighbours Taifa Stars in a two-legged friendly starting with Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium before they play again on March 18 at Kasarani Stadium.

On Saturday, Harambee Stars, who are preparing for two must-win qualifiers against Egypt at home and Togo away at the end of March, edged out the Bright Stars of South Sudan with AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia notching the all-important goal.

On the other hand, Tanzania will also have two matches – against Equatorial Guinea away and then return home to face Libya at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Game Kenya vs Tanzania Date Monday, March 15, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, Joseph Okoth, Peter Odhiambo. Defenders Johnstone Omurwa, Michael Kibwage, Samuel Olwande, Nahashon Alambi, Bonface Onyango, David Owino, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Collins Shichenje, Michael Mutinda, Musa Masika, John Macharia, Reagan Otieno, James Mazembe, Oliver Maloba, Bonface Muchiri, Kevin Kimani, Abdalla Hassan. Forwards Erick Kapaito, Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, Benson Omalla.

Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is expected to largely maintain the squad that played against South Sudan and with Michael Mutinda’s injury, AFC Leopards youngster Collins Shichenje is expected to retain his midfield position.

Bidco United’s custodian Omar Adisa could also keep his position between the sticks given how he performed against Bright Stars while Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna and Kevin Kimani of Wazito FC are expected to come in as substitutes.

Probable XI for Kenya: Adisa, Omurwa, Alembi, Badi, Onyango, Shichenje, Chetambe, Macharia, Hassan, Owino, Rupia.