Kenya vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After picking a 1-0 win over South Sudan, Kenya have shifted focus onto their second friendly, against Tanzania as part of their preparations for the remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.
Harambee Stars will host their neighbours Taifa Stars in a two-legged friendly starting with Tuesday at Nyayo Stadium before they play again on March 18 at Kasarani Stadium.
On Saturday, Harambee Stars, who are preparing for two must-win qualifiers against Egypt at home and Togo away at the end of March, edged out the Bright Stars of South Sudan with AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia notching the all-important goal.
On the other hand, Tanzania will also have two matches – against Equatorial Guinea away and then return home to face Libya at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
|Game
|Kenya vs Tanzania
|Date
|Monday, March 15, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, Joseph Okoth, Peter Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa, Michael Kibwage, Samuel Olwande, Nahashon Alambi, Bonface Onyango, David Owino, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Collins Shichenje, Michael Mutinda, Musa Masika, John Macharia, Reagan Otieno, James Mazembe, Oliver Maloba, Bonface Muchiri, Kevin Kimani, Abdalla Hassan.
|Forwards
|Erick Kapaito, Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, Benson Omalla.
Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee is expected to largely maintain the squad that played against South Sudan and with Michael Mutinda’s injury, AFC Leopards youngster Collins Shichenje is expected to retain his midfield position.
Bidco United’s custodian Omar Adisa could also keep his position between the sticks given how he performed against Bright Stars while Gor Mahia’s Kenneth Muguna and Kevin Kimani of Wazito FC are expected to come in as substitutes.
Probable XI for Kenya: Adisa, Omurwa, Alembi, Badi, Onyango, Shichenje, Chetambe, Macharia, Hassan, Owino, Rupia.
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja.
|Defenders
|Hassan Kessy, Israel Mwenda, Nickson Kibabage, David Bryson, Yassin Mustapha, Edward Manyama, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondan, and Laurent Alfred.
|Midfielders
|Feisal Salum, Baraka Majogoro, Salum Abubakar, Farid Mussa, Iddi Suleiman.
|Forwards
|Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Suleiman, Kelvin John, Nassor Saadun Hamoud, and Meshack Abraham.
Tanzania's Kim Poulsen will have to draft a line-up without key players from Simba SC and Namungo FC, given the stars were omitted due to continental engagements with their respective clubs.
Simba are taking part in the Champions League and are due to face Al Merrikh of Sudan in Tanzania on Tuesday while Namungo are participating in the Confederation Cup where they have a date with Pyramids FC of Egypt also at home on Wednesday.
In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Yanga SC’s Metacha Mnata or KMC FC’s Juma Kaseja will likely be given the chance to shine against the Kenyan side.
Poulsen, who will be taking charge of his first game since he was appointed to the role, will also have a few options when it comes to the availability of foreign-based players.
Youssufia’s Nickson Kibabage, Kelvin John of Brook House College in England, and Nassor Saadun Hamoud of MFK in the Czech Republic are the players from foreign clubs that were selected for the friendlies but did not report to camp.
Probable XI for Tanzania: Mnata, Mwamnyeto, Yondan, Kessy, Manyama, Salum, Mussa, Aboubakar, Nchimbi, John, Kaseke.
Match Preview
It will be the first time Kenya and Tanzania are meeting in Nairobi after Taifa Stars eliminated Harambee Stars from the African Nations Championship qualification in 2019.
Tanzania are coming into the tournament having engaged in two continental competitions where the senior side was in Chan while the Ngorongoro Boys were in Mauritania for the U20 African Cup of Nations.
However, Tanzania did not do well in both tournaments as they were eliminated in the group stages.
When Taifa Stars eliminated Harambee Stars from the Chan competition, which is preserved for local-based players, they were under Burundian tactician Etienne Ndayiragije while Kenya was under Sebastien Migne.
The Monday clash means both sides are meeting with new men at the helm, ‘Ghost’ Mulee leading Kenya while Poulsen will be in charge of Taifa Stars.
Mulee, after playing South Sudan, explained the importance of the friendlies that will be played within a week.
“But the primary aim of the friendly was to try out the local lads and see at what level they can play internationally,” the coach told Goal in an interview. “I could gather a lot part from the result, there was a lot of positives and a number of things to be worked on of course.
“The friendly is meant to give confidence to the players and a chance for the technical bench to see who is where at what given time.”