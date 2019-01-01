Kenya vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The last time the two sides met was in the Chan qualifiers where Tanzania went on to eliminate Kenya 4-1 on penalties after the two legs ended in with a 0-0 scoreline.
The two East African neighbours will square off in their opening match in Group B in Kampala on Sunday. It will be the second match in Group B of which the opening game will see Zanzibar taking on Sudan.
Defeating Kenya, who are the defending champions, will be a big plus to the Taifa Stars who are seeking to win the title for the fourth time.
The last time Tanzania won the competition was in 2010 after a 1-0 win over guest team Ivory Coast at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam via a spot-kick, which was expertly converted by Shadrack Nsajigwa.
On the other hand, Kenya lifted the crown in 2017 following a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Zanzibar in a thrilling final, which ended 2-2 in normal time with spot-kicks needed to separate the two sides.
|Game
|Kenya vs Tanzania
|Date
|Sunday, December 8
|Time
|16:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima).
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks).
|Midfielders
|Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia).
|Forwards
|Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).
Western Stima custodian Samuel Odhiambo and Mathare United midfielder Kevin Kimani are some of the senior players who are making a return to the Harambee Stars squad.
While the former is expected to play second fiddle to Ulinzi Stars’ keeper Timothy Odhiambo, the latter is expected to be involved regularly. Being the first match, coach Francis Kimanzi is targeting a win and will go for the best and strongest XI.
Probable XI for Kenya: T. Odhiambo, Olwande, Onyango, Omurwa, Juma, Muguna, Juma, Isuza, Miheso, Hassan, Otieno.
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mnata Metacha, Aishi Manula, David Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Juma Abdul (Yanga), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa Hassan El –Jadid/Morocco), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Mohamed Hussein and Gardiel Michael (Simba SC).
|Midfielders
|Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Baraka Majogoro (Polisi Tanzania) Jonas Mkude, Muzamir Yassin and Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Cleophace Mkandala (Tanzania Prisons).
|Forwards
|Paul Nonga (Lipuli FC), Miraji Athuman (Simba SC), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Eliuther Mpepo (Buildcon/ Zambia), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC) and Rashid Chombo from Sweden’s IK Frej Taby.
Veteran custodian Juma Kaseja is among the players who were left out by the Taifa Stars technical bench.
Coach John Mgunda admits the leg injury to the experienced custodian is the reason for his omission.
“It is true [Kaseja] had been training with the team because the injury he has cannot prevent him from doing practice but it can still be hurting him, that is why we saw it necessary to leave him to go for a medical checkup," he said.
Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Michael, Yondani, Kibabage, Hussein, Mkude, Athuman, Dilunga, Nchimbi, Mzamiru, Mkandala.
Match Preview
It will be a match likely to revive the tempo of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations fixture in Egypt when the two sides met in the group stage. The game ended 3-2 in favour of Kenya, hence the Taifa Stars are fully armed for revenge this time around.
The best Kimanzi has done since his appointment as Harambee Stars coach is a draw, and he is yet to win a game in all competitions. In the last 11 matches in all competitions, Kenya have won five games, drawn three and lost as many.
Taifa Stars coach Mgunda says they will be satisfied with nothing less than a win.
“We are ready to compete with any team in Kampala because we want to register positive results to get the silverware. The whole technical bench is aware we have to win the championship," he said.
Coach Kimanzi is expecting a tough campaign but is still optimistic of performing well.
“We have enjoyed adequate preparations and the boys are ready and raring to go,” Kimanzi told Goal. “We have a chance of defending our title. We will, of course, be under pressure but that is the nature of football.
“This tournament is also an avenue for us to give new players a chance. We have Afcon and World Cup qualifiers coming up next year so it’s important we see who we can involve in the senior team.”
Kenya will also face Sudan and Zanzibar in their Group B matches.