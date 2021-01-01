Kenya vs South Sudan: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Harambee Stars will come up against the Bright Stars seeking to maintain their dominance over them

With key Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers awaiting them, Kenya have organised three friendly matches to prepare their players for vital duties ahead.

South Sudan was one of the nations that accepted to travel to Nairobi for the first encounter on March 13 before two more friendlies against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on March 15.

Harambee Stars will thus face South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday seeking to appease the country’s fans ahead of the upcoming qualifying matches against the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Hawks of Togo home and away respectively.

Game Kenya vs South Sudan Date Saturday, March 13, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, Joseph Okoth, Peter Odhiambo. Defenders Johnstone Omurwa, Michael Kibwage, Samuel Olwande, Nahashon Alambi, Bonface Onyango, David Owino, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Collins Shichenje, Michael Mutinda, Musa Masika, John Macharia, Reagan Otieno, James Mazembe, Oliver Maloba, Bonface Muchiri, Kevin Kimani, Abdalla Hassan. Forwards Erick Kapaito, Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, Benson Omalla.

Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will not have Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire for the tie given he is injured and will remain sidelined until April.

Midfielder Michael Mutinda will undergo a late assessment to determine whether he would be fit to face the Bright Stars.

Henry Meja, who has been superb for Tusker in the FKF Premier League could be handed a senior team debut but he will have to work better than Erick Kapaito of Sharks and AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia if he has to secure a starting place.

Mulee has explained why he picked South Sudan as their pre-Afcon friendly opponents.

“They stunned Uganda in November in Nairobi during an Afcon qualifier and that is a big statement,” Mulee told Goal. “Kenya would always want to play top teams like Algeria or Nigeria but we have to understand this is done outside the Fifa window.

“That is why we were able to at least get the three games and play them outside the Fifa week and give the local players an opportunity to gauge them.”

Probable XI for Kenya: Saruni, Omurwa, Kibwage, Owino, Olwande, Juma, Muguna, Hassan, Muchiri, Kapaito, Masika.