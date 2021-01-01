Kenya vs South Sudan: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
With key Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers awaiting them, Kenya have organised three friendly matches to prepare their players for vital duties ahead.
South Sudan was one of the nations that accepted to travel to Nairobi for the first encounter on March 13 before two more friendlies against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on March 15.
Harambee Stars will thus face South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday seeking to appease the country’s fans ahead of the upcoming qualifying matches against the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Hawks of Togo home and away respectively.
|Game
|Kenya vs South Sudan
|Date
|Saturday, March 13, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, Joseph Okoth, Peter Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa, Michael Kibwage, Samuel Olwande, Nahashon Alambi, Bonface Onyango, David Owino, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Collins Shichenje, Michael Mutinda, Musa Masika, John Macharia, Reagan Otieno, James Mazembe, Oliver Maloba, Bonface Muchiri, Kevin Kimani, Abdalla Hassan.
|Forwards
|Erick Kapaito, Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, Benson Omalla.
Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will not have Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire for the tie given he is injured and will remain sidelined until April.
Midfielder Michael Mutinda will undergo a late assessment to determine whether he would be fit to face the Bright Stars.
Henry Meja, who has been superb for Tusker in the FKF Premier League could be handed a senior team debut but he will have to work better than Erick Kapaito of Sharks and AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia if he has to secure a starting place.
Mulee has explained why he picked South Sudan as their pre-Afcon friendly opponents.
“They stunned Uganda in November in Nairobi during an Afcon qualifier and that is a big statement,” Mulee told Goal. “Kenya would always want to play top teams like Algeria or Nigeria but we have to understand this is done outside the Fifa window.
“That is why we were able to at least get the three games and play them outside the Fifa week and give the local players an opportunity to gauge them.”
Probable XI for Kenya: Saruni, Omurwa, Kibwage, Owino, Olwande, Juma, Muguna, Hassan, Muchiri, Kapaito, Masika.
|Position
|South Sudan squad
|Goalkeepers
|Nafian Legasson Alionzi, Michael Magut, Ramadhan Mayik.
|Defenders
|Hasoon James, Mutwakil Abdulkarim, Peter Manyang, Dominic Kornelio, David Omot, Aganya Akot, John Kuol, Yassir Duku.
|Midfielders
|Elia Senterlino, Samuel Tombe, Stephen Pawaar, Koang Thok, Obang Achulu, Emmanuel Lumeri, Daniel Samuel, Warabek Ateng Deng, Dominic Abui, Sebit Ajack, Wani Evans, Asad Musa.
|Forwards
|Jose Kuch, Jimmy Michael, Sabri Mutawakil, Justin Azom, Samuel Odwang, Godfrey Peter, Sabir Henry, Tito Okello, Makueth Wol.
Although South Sudan’s chances of qualifying for the Afcon finals are slim, coach Ashu Cyprian Besongo will be keen to start a strong line-up against Mulee’s Harambee Stars.
Among the key players in the South Sudan squad is Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello.
Probable XI for South Sudan: Mawith, Maker, Sebit, Abdelkarim, Angier, Pawaar, Morgan, Achol, Okello, Daniel, Wol.
Match Preview
Kenya would fancy a strong show against South Sudan in order to have a proper build-up to the Afcon qualifier against Egypt.
Harambee Stars have to win against both the Pharaohs and Togo later on in order to keep their qualification dreams alive and a win against the Bright Stars will come in handy.
Egypt and Comoros are leading Kenya’s Group G with eight points while Togo are at the bottom with just a point from four games. Had Kenya defeated Comoros in November’s double-header, they would have eased qualification pressure for themselves.
On the other hand, South Sudan, who are at the bottom of Group B with just three points, will need to gauge themselves with the regional rivals as they continue to build their side.
Against South Sudan, Kenya will come up against a team they have beaten in their two meetings thus far – Kenya beat South Sudan 3-1 in the preliminary stage of the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in Rwanda and followed it up with a 2-0 win in the Rwanda Genocide Commemoration Cup also in Kigali in 2015.
Kenya coach Mulee has revealed the state of preparation they have had and what their targets are for the South Sudan and Tanzania friendlies.
Our preparations started three weeks ago and I have been having players from clubs from Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and then we have been releasing them thereafter,” Mulee told Goal on Friday.
“The sessions with the players have been quite impressive and when you see the local players gathered in two days then that gives one a lot of satisfaction given the response has been good too.”
After the friendly against South Sudan, Kenya will host Tanzania in back-to-back matches on March 15 and 18 at Nyayo and Kasarani Stadiums respectively.