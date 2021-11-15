Kenya vs Rwanda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya will wind down their 2022 Fifa World Cup Group E fixtures with a home game against Rwanda at Nyayo Stadium on Monday.
The Harambee Stars are already out of contention to reach Qatar as they are yet to win a game from the five matches played. It is the same case for Amavubi, who are winless from the same number of matches.
|Game
|Kenya vs Rwanda
|Date
|Monday, November 15, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), and Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
|Defenders
|Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), and Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
|Midfielders
|Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), and Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya).
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), and Henry Meja (Tusker).
Kenya will strive to get their first win of the campaign against Amavubi and coach Engin Firat is confident they will achieve the feat.
“We played very well against Uganda in the 1-1 draw, it was a good show from the boys and now we have to focus on the final game against Rwanda,” Firat told GOAL ahead of the game.
“We are determined to end the campaign on a high, we know we have not made it to the play-offs but a win will be good for the fans to celebrate, so we are ready to give them something to smile about.”
Right-back Eric Ouma, who missed the clash against the Cranes owing to injury, is available for selection while goalkeeper Ian Otieno could return in place of Brian Bwire, whose blunder allowed Uganda to snatch the draw in Kampala.
Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Ouma, Asike, Okumu, Ochieng, Juma, Akumu, Muguna, Abdallah, Onyango, Olunga.
|Position
|Rwanda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Clément Twizere Buhake (Strommen IF, Norway), Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda) and Olivier Kwizera.
|Defenders
|Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu, Armenia), Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori, Georgia), Fitina Omborenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Egypt), Emery Bayisenge (AS Kigali), Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France), Clement Niyigenda (Rayon), Ange Mutsinzi, Christina Ishimwe (AS Kigali), Hassan Karera (APR) and Faustin Usengimana (Police).
|Midfielders
|Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Isaac Nsengiyumva (Express, Uganda), Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Djabel Manishimwe (APR), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Rafael York (AFC Eskilstuna, Sweden), Eric Nsabimana (Police) and Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali).
|Forwards
|Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police), Savio Dominique Nshuti (Police), Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi), Lague Byiringiro (APR), Alain Kwitonda (APR), Yves Mugunga (APR), Onesme Twizerimana (Musanze) and Innocent Nshuti (APR).
Rwanda have lost four of their five matches so far this campaign with the other one ending draw against Kenya.
Coach Vincent Mashami believes they will sign off with a win despite playing away from home.
“A difficult game it will be against a tough Kenyan side, but we are confident of returning home with a win,” Mashami told reporters on Sunday.
Probable XI for Rwanda: Mvuyekure, Bizimana, Nirisarike, Rwatubyaye, Hakizimana, Niyonzima, Imanishimwe, Omborenga, Mukunzi, Kagere, Tuyisenge.
Match Preview
Kenya and Rwanda have met 15 times and it is the Harambee Stars who have a better record as they have managed a total of seven wins, while losing four, and drawing five.
During the first meeting between the two sides, Amavubi’s Abdul Rwatubyaye’s fortunate 21st-minute goal cancelled out Michael Olunga’s ninth-minute opener as they played out to a 1-1 draw at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.
While Kenya secured a 1-1 draw against Uganda in their last assignment on November 11, Rwanda suffered a 3-0 defeat against Mali in Kigali.
The two teams first met in a friendly on November 25, 1986, when Rwanda emerged 3-2 winners at Nyayo Stadium and their second meeting was also in a friendly held in 1995 when Kenya recorded a 1-0 win.
In the last 10 matches between the two sides, Rwanda are yet to beat Kenya and in their most recent clash before these qualifiers, it was Kenya who emerged 2-0 winners during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in 2017 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.