Kenya vs Mozambique: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The two nations are meeting for the first time in two years and are using the match to shape up for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi is using the game to test some of his new players as he builds the team for the future.
Kenya, who are drawn in Group G alongside Egypt, Togo, and Comoros, will start their qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs on November 11 away before they welcome Togo at Kasarani on November 19.
|Game
|Kenya vs Mozambique
|Date
|Sunday, October 13
|Time
|4:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ian Otieno, Timothy Odhiambo, Faruk Shikalo
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Yusuf Mainge, Hillary Wandera, Erick Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Samuel Olwande
|Midfielders
|Anthony Akumu, Abdallah Hassan, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Victor Wanyama (c), Cliffton Miheso, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya, Whyvone Isuza
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga, Jesse Were, Enosh Ochieng
In the absence of St. George goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was not included in the squad, Faruk Shikalo, who turns out for Young Africans (Yanga SC) of Tanzania, will start for Kenya in the build-up.
Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango will protect Shikalo assisted by Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, who plays for IF Elfsborg in Sweden and Samuel Olwande of Kariobangi Sharks.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will lead the midfield and also captain the side. Wanyama missed the friendly against Uganda with striker Michael Olunga taking the armband.
Clifton Miheso of Gor Mahia will also start in the midfield along with K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna while Cliff Nyakeya, who plays in Egypt will play up front alongside Olunga.
Zesco United striker Jesse Were and Anthony Akumu will all start from the bench. Coach Kimanzi is confident the squad will give Kenyans a win to celebrate on Sunday.
“I know the fans have missed celebrating a win at home and we are working on giving them a good result on Sunday,” Kimanzi told Goal.
“The new players in the team are doing well in training and we hope to see the same confidence as they play for the national team.”
Probable XI for Kenya: Shikhalo, Olwande, Ouma, Onyango, J. Okumu, Wanyama, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Nyakeya, Olunga.
|Position
|Mozambique squad
|Goalkeepers
|Júlio Pedro, Victor Guambe, Jose Ventura
|Defenders
|Zainadine Abdula, Siddique Musaggy, Reinildo Mandava, Edmilson Gabriel, David Matola, Francisco Muchanga
|Midfielders
|Saddan Guambe, Manuel Kambala, Geny Catamo, Geraldo Amancio, Luis Jose, Kevin Cumbane
|Forwards
|Clesio Bauque, Stanley Ratifo, Witiness Joao, Dayo Antonio, Manuel Massiva, Reginaldo Artur, Stelio Ernesto, Stelio Ernesto
The visitors are using this game to prepare for their game against Rwanda in the Afcon qualifiers.
Just like Kenya, Mozambique are building a squad to help them do better in the upcoming assignments.
Mozambique coach Luis Filipe Goncalves insists they are in Kenya to get a win and not for a tour.
“We came here to beat [Kenya], it is our target because I have a good squad which can give us the result we want,” Goncalves told Goal after training at Kasarani on Saturday.
Probable XI for Mozambique: Pedro, Abdula, Mandava, Guambe, Kambala, Catamo, Amancio, Joao, Antonio, Ernesto, Bauque.
Match Preview
Kimanzi started his third spell in the Harambee Stars with a 1-1 draw with neighbours Uganda. Os Mambas defeated Mauritius 2-0 a couple of days ago and will be aiming at getting a win away.
The last time the two sides met was in 2017 where Kenya needed a late goal by Erick Johanna to cancel out Elias Pelembe's strike. Since 2009, the two countries have met four times; Kenya have won thrice and drawn once.
Striker Michael Olunga, who features for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, is confident Kenya have what it takes to get a win.
“Sunday's game against Mozambique is going to be massive, and as players, we are ready for it,” Olunga told Goal on Saturday.
“We played well against [Uganda] last month despite not winning the game, we had numerous chances, we impressed but only we could not find the winning goal. This Sunday we want to give our best and win the match in front of our fans.”
His sentiments were echoed by Wanyama, who is returning to the squad after missing the draw against the Cranes.
“We have the chance to make the fans happy and must win this game for them [the fans],” Wanyama told Goal at Kasarani.
“I missed the last friendly against [Uganda] and will want to do well this time around because I know Kenyans want to see us winning matches.
“I am impressed with some of the new players in the team and will continue to work with them as we build a team to challenge for the African Cup of Nations ticket.”
The Sunday friendly will be the last for the home team after a friendly against Libya was cancelled ahead of Afcon qualifiers in November.