Kenya vs Mozambique: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Coach Francis Kimanzi will be seeking to get his first win with the Stars when they play the Os Mambas in a friendly at Kasarani

The two nations are meeting for the first time in two years and are using the match to shape up for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

coach Francis Kimanzi is using the game to test some of his new players as he builds the team for the future.

Kenya, who are drawn in Group G alongside , Togo, and Comoros, will start their qualifying campaign against the Pharaohs on November 11 away before they welcome Togo at Kasarani on November 19.

Game Kenya vs Mozambique Date Sunday, October 13 Time 4:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Ian Otieno, Timothy Odhiambo, Faruk Shikalo Defenders Johnstone Omurwa, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Yusuf Mainge, Hillary Wandera, Erick Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Samuel Olwande Midfielders Anthony Akumu, Abdallah Hassan, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Victor Wanyama (c), Cliffton Miheso, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya, Whyvone Isuza Forwards Michael Olunga, Jesse Were, Enosh Ochieng

In the absence of St. George goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was not included in the squad, Faruk Shikalo, who turns out for Young Africans (Yanga SC) of , will start for Kenya in the build-up.

defender Joash Onyango will protect Shikalo assisted by Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, who plays for IF Elfsborg in and Samuel Olwande of .

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will lead the midfield and also captain the side. Wanyama missed the friendly against with striker Michael Olunga taking the armband.

Clifton Miheso of Gor Mahia will also start in the midfield along with K’Ogalo captain Kenneth Muguna while Cliff Nyakeya, who plays in will play up front alongside Olunga.

Zesco United striker Jesse Were and Anthony Akumu will all start from the bench. Coach Kimanzi is confident the squad will give Kenyans a win to celebrate on Sunday.

“I know the fans have missed celebrating a win at home and we are working on giving them a good result on Sunday,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“The new players in the team are doing well in training and we hope to see the same confidence as they play for the national team.”

Probable XI for Kenya: Shikhalo, Olwande, Ouma, Onyango, J. Okumu, Wanyama, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Nyakeya, Olunga.

Position Mozambique squad Goalkeepers Júlio Pedro, Victor Guambe, Jose Ventura Defenders Zainadine Abdula, Siddique Musaggy, Reinildo Mandava, Edmilson Gabriel, David Matola, Francisco Muchanga Midfielders Saddan Guambe, Manuel Kambala, Geny Catamo, Geraldo Amancio, Luis Jose, Kevin Cumbane Forwards Clesio Bauque, Stanley Ratifo, Witiness Joao, Dayo Antonio, Manuel Massiva, Reginaldo Artur, Stelio Ernesto, Stelio Ernesto

The visitors are using this game to prepare for their game against Rwanda in the Afcon qualifiers.

Just like Kenya, Mozambique are building a squad to help them do better in the upcoming assignments.

Mozambique coach Luis Filipe Goncalves insists they are in Kenya to get a win and not for a tour.

“We came here to beat [Kenya], it is our target because I have a good squad which can give us the result we want,” Goncalves told Goal after training at Kasarani on Saturday.

Probable XI for Mozambique: Pedro, Abdula, Mandava, Guambe, Kambala, Catamo, Amancio, Joao, Antonio, Ernesto, Bauque.