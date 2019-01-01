Kenya vs Eritrea: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya will face Eritrea in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala as they seek to retain the title won two years ago.
They topped Group B with nine points and did not drop a single point.
Kenya defeated Tanzania, Sudan, and Zanzibar to reach the knockout stage. Eritrea finished second to Uganda in Group A after winning two matches against Burundi and Djibouti, drew against Somalia and lost the opener to Uganda.
|Game
|Kenya vs Eritrea
|Date
|Tuesday, December 17
|Time
|1:30 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|Azam TV Online
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima).
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks).
|Midfielders
|Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia).
|Forwards
|Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).
Kenya will welcome back head coach Francis Kimanzi who had been banned for two matches for unsporting conduct.
The coach missed matches against Zanzibar and Sudan where Harambee Stars picked victories which enabled them to top Group B with maximum points.
Kenya may miss forward Abdalla Hassan who got injured in their last group match against Zanzibar but the majority of the squad members are fit to face the Eritreans in the first semi-final of the regional tournament in Lugogo.
Probable XI for Kenya: T. Odhiambo, Owino, Sakari, Onyango, Omurwa, Okal, Isuza, Masika, Miheso, Mudavadi, Otieno.
|Position
|Eritrea squad
|Goalkeepers
|Samuel Alazar, Abdulahi Abdulrahman.
|Defenders
|Abraham Tedros, Yohannes Nega, Kuluberhan Ghebretinsae, Merhawi Kesete, Essey Kiflom.
|Midfielders
|Yohannes Tilahun, Hermon Tekleab, Surafiel Tesfamicael, Filmon Kibrom, Yonathan Solomon.
|Forwards
|Daniel Alexander, Ali Sulieman, Michael Abte, Ermias Simon.
Eritrea will have all their players available and ready to stun Kenya and reach the final of the competition.
Probable XI for Eritrea: Alazar, Nega, Tedros, Kesete, Tekleab, Kibrom, Solomon, Alexander, Abte, Sulieman, Simon.