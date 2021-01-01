Kenya vs Egypt: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya must pick a win against Egypt during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match if they have to keep their dream of qualifying for the finals of the competition alive at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday.
After dropping four points against Comoros in November’s double-header, it means the Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee led side needs to win their remaining two qualifiers, at home against the Pharaohs and the away tie against Togo on March 29.
|Game
|Kenya vs Egypt
|Date
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth.
|Defenders
|Joseph Okumu, Eric Ouma, Joash Onyango, Johnstone Omurwa, Nahashon Alembi, Harun Mwale, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi.
|Midfielders
|Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Duncan Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Kevin Simiyu, Danson Chetambe, James Mazembe, David Owino, Kevin Kimani, Boniface Muchiri, Abdalla Hassan.
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga, Masoud Juma, Clifton Miheso, Elvis Rupia.
Mulee’s big gamble of leaving out captain Victor Wanyama, Erick Johanna, and Johanna Omolo will be put to the test against the Pharaohs.
But good performances by Danson Chetambe and Lawrence Juma in the recent friendlies against Tanzania and South Sudan should give Kenyans hope of a strong midfield in the absence of the regular stars.
Olunga is also available since he missed the two Comoros matches due to the restriction occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
The addition of Gor Mahia forward Clifton Miheso, who has been on top form in the past few FKF Premier League matches, should be an added advantage for Kenya.
However, injuries to defender Joseph Okumu and forward Erick Kapaito have come at a critical point for the home side.
Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Okumu, Onyango, Badi, Ouma, Akumu, Juma, Muguna, Owino, Nyakeya, Olunga.
|Position
|Egypt squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mahmoud Gennesh, Mohamed Bassam, Amer Amer.
|Defenders
|Mohamed Hany, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim, Omar Gaber, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Ayman Mansour, Ahmed Fetouh, Mahmoud El-Wensh, Ahmed Hegazi.
|Midfielders
|Mohamed Elneny, Amr El-Sulya, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mohamed Farouk, Islam Issa, Mostafa Fathi.
|Forwards
|Mostafa Mohamed, Hossam Hassan, Ahmed Yasser Rayan, Mohamed Sherif.
Egypt will boast the availability of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for the game but the absence of Pyramids FC’s duo of Ramadan Sobhi and Abdallah El-Saied could be seen as a big blow to the Pharaohs.
Egypt could, however, hand Mohamed Sherif, Yasser Ibrahim, or Ahmed Yasser Rayan debuts against Kenya in Nairobi after they were named in the travelling party.
They also have Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny in their squad, the same as dangerman Mahmoud Trezeguet, who turns out for Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Probable XI for Egypt: El Shenawy, Hegazy, Ashraf, Mahmoud, Hany, Hamed, Elneny Trezeguet, Zizo, Salah, Hassan.
Match Preview
Although Egypt are in a rather good position at this juncture to qualify for the Afcon finals to be staged in Cameroon, they would need a win in order to open a gap with second-placed Comoros who enjoy the same points; eight.
The Pharaohs currently sit on top of Group G in the qualifiers with eight points, just ahead of second-placed Comoros on goal difference, and will need just one point from the two remaining encounters to officially secure a spot in the finals.
Kenya coach Mulee would be confident returning striker Olunga will inspire the team with critical goals as they chase yet another slot in the continental competition.
Harambee Stars would also hope Togo, who are already out of contention, will defeat Comoros in order to slow them down until the final qualifiers.
Kenya defender Joash Onyango is confident they have what it takes to deal with Egypt and specifically their dangerman Salah.
“We all know they have arrived with their big-name players, and we all know what Salah can do, he is a good player and we have seen him win matches for Liverpool, but it will be a different ball game, I will deal with him,” Onyango told Goal on Wednesday.
“I like to cherish such opportunities because they give me the chance to gauge my level if I am improving or I am still where I am, so I will keep Salah in check, not only Salah but any player Egypt will use to attack us, we will deal with them.”
Onyango also said coming up against the Egyptian team was not new as he had already faced an Egyptian side this season when Simba beat Al Ahly 1-0 in the Caf Champions League Group A fixture in Dar es Salaam.
During the first meeting between the two sides, Kenya secured a 1-1 draw against Egypt in Cairo and before that Kenya had lost their last four matches they had played against the Pharaohs.