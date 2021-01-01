Kenya vs Egypt: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be seeking to stop the Pharaohs when the two sides face off in a qualifying tie at Kasarani Stadium

Kenya must pick a win against Egypt during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match if they have to keep their dream of qualifying for the finals of the competition alive at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday.

After dropping four points against Comoros in November’s double-header, it means the Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee led side needs to win their remaining two qualifiers, at home against the Pharaohs and the away tie against Togo on March 29.

Game Kenya vs Egypt Date Thursday, March 25, 2021 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth. Defenders Joseph Okumu, Eric Ouma, Joash Onyango, Johnstone Omurwa, Nahashon Alembi, Harun Mwale, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi. Midfielders Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Duncan Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Kevin Simiyu, Danson Chetambe, James Mazembe, David Owino, Kevin Kimani, Boniface Muchiri, Abdalla Hassan. Forwards Michael Olunga, Masoud Juma, Clifton Miheso, Elvis Rupia.

Mulee’s big gamble of leaving out captain Victor Wanyama, Erick Johanna, and Johanna Omolo will be put to the test against the Pharaohs.

But good performances by Danson Chetambe and Lawrence Juma in the recent friendlies against Tanzania and South Sudan should give Kenyans hope of a strong midfield in the absence of the regular stars.

Olunga is also available since he missed the two Comoros matches due to the restriction occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The addition of Gor Mahia forward Clifton Miheso, who has been on top form in the past few FKF Premier League matches, should be an added advantage for Kenya.

However, injuries to defender Joseph Okumu and forward Erick Kapaito have come at a critical point for the home side.

Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Okumu, Onyango, Badi, Ouma, Akumu, Juma, Muguna, Owino, Nyakeya, Olunga.