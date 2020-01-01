Kenya vs Comoros: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya will welcome Comoros at Kasarani Stadium hoping to get maximum points in the Group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and increase their chances of playing in the finals in Cameroon.
For Comoros, a win will extend their stay at the top of the table and also increase their chances of being among the first teams to qualify for the biennial competition.
|Game
|Kenya vs Comoros
|Date
|Wednesday, November 11
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Arnold Origi, Fredrick Odhiambo, Brian Bwire, Brian Okoth, Ian Otieno.
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa, Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, Daniel Sakari, Andrew Juma, Mike Kibwage, Joseph Akumu, Samuel Olwande, Baraka Badi, David Owino, Titus Achesa, Erick Otieno, David Owino.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Victor Wanyama, Ismael Gonzalez, Eric Johanna, Cliff Nyakeya, Antony Akumu, Musa Masika, Bonface Muchiri, Lawrence Juma, Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, Hassan Abdallah, Elli Asieche.
|Forwards
|Mark Makwatta, Benson Omala, Masud Juma, John Avire.
Kenya will miss the services of Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael Olunga who did not make it home owing to the Covid-19 restrictions in Japan, the same as defender Aboud Omar, who is also absent.
However, Kenya will welcome back goalkeeper Arnold Origi who is making a return after fine years out while captain Victor Wanyama is available after missing the friendly game against Zambia.
Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has, however, revealed the absence of the former Gor Mahia striker has not troubled him since he has quality forwards in his squad to pick from.
“We knew almost two weeks ago that Olunga will not come for the qualifier against Comoros, it was very obvious because of the Covid-19 situation in the country [where he plays football] and what happened to his club three days ago,” Kenya coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee told Goal on Tuesday.
“As Kenyans, we have a way of doing things and I think we have other strikers [in the squad] who can take the mantle and do the job well, we cannot cry over spilt milk, we have to work with the players we have and I know they will step in a do the job.”
Mulee will choose his strikers from Masoud Juma, John Avire, Oscar Wamwala, and John Makwatta, who was a late replacement for Olunga.
Probable XI for Kenya: Origi, Owino, Ouma, Mandela, Onyango, Wanyama, Omollo, Muguna, Timbe, Nyakeya, Juma.
|Position
|Comoros squad
|Goalkeepers
|Salim Ben Boina (FC Martigues), Ali Ahamada (SK Brann).
|Defenders
|Kassim Abdallah (Athletico Marseille), Abdallah Ahmed Mohammed (SV Zulte Waregem), Chaker Alhadhur (Chateaurox), Ahmed Soilihi (Quievily Rouen), Nadjim Abdou (FC Martigues), Kassim Mdahoma (Lyon SC), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Le Mans).
|Midfielders
|Youssuf Mchangama (EA Guigamp), Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Lausanne Ouchy), Ibrahim Madi (Martigues), Yacine Bourhane (Niort), Nasser Chamad (Gaz Metan), Mohamed Youssef (AC Ajaccio), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwjik).
|Forwards
|Faiz Selemani (KV Courtrai), Ibroihim Youssuf (Club Volcano), Nakibou Aboubakari (Stade Briochin), Ali Mmadi (Tours FC), Ahmed Mogni (FC Annecy), Faiz Mattoir (AC Ajaccio), El Fardou Ben Mohamed (Red Star Belgrade).
The visitors have most of their players available for the game at Kasarani, hoping to get a win that will give them a better chance of making it to the finals.
Probable XI for Comoros: Boina, Abdallah, Alhadhur, Soilihi, Mdahoma, Mchangama, Madi, Bakari, Selemani, Mohamed, Chamad.
Match Preview
It will be Kenya’s first match under new coach Mulee, who was appointed a month ago to take over the mantle after the FKF parted ways with former coach Francis Kimanzi on mutual agreement.
Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches, 1-1 against Egypt and the same scoreline against Togo.
The last time Kenya played against the island nation in Nairobi was in the 2015 Afcon qualifier on May 8, 2014, when they emerged 1-0 winners with the return leg ending 2-2 after goals from Victor Wanyama and Clifford Miheso.
Les Coelacantes started their campaign in Group G with an important 1-0 win away to Togo. Faiz Selemani scored the only goal in the 50th minute to hand his team maximum points.
They followed it up with a 0-0 draw at home to Egypt to take their points tally to four. They are playing Kenya, who started off with a 1-1 draw away to Egypt before registering identical results at home to Togo.
While Comoros have not been involved in any international game since then, the Harambee Stars have played several matches including an October 9 international friendly at Nyayo Stadium, where they won 2-1.