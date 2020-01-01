Kenya vs Comoros: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will be keen to stay on course in the qualification campaign when they host the island nation at Kasarani

will welcome Comoros at Kasarani Stadium hoping to get maximum points in the Group G qualifier and increase their chances of playing in the finals in .

For Comoros, a win will extend their stay at the top of the table and also increase their chances of being among the first teams to qualify for the biennial competition.

Game Kenya vs Comoros Date Wednesday, November 11 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Arnold Origi, Fredrick Odhiambo, Brian Bwire, Brian Okoth, Ian Otieno. Defenders Johnstone Omurwa, Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, Daniel Sakari, Andrew Juma, Mike Kibwage, Joseph Akumu, Samuel Olwande, Baraka Badi, David Owino, Titus Achesa, Erick Otieno, David Owino. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Victor Wanyama, Ismael Gonzalez, Eric Johanna, Cliff Nyakeya, Antony Akumu, Musa Masika, Bonface Muchiri, Lawrence Juma, Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, Hassan Abdallah, Elli Asieche.

Forwards Mark Makwatta, Benson Omala, Masud Juma, John Avire.

Kenya will miss the services of Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael Olunga who did not make it home owing to the Covid-19 restrictions in , the same as defender Aboud Omar, who is also absent.

However, Kenya will welcome back goalkeeper Arnold Origi who is making a return after fine years out while captain Victor Wanyama is available after missing the friendly game against Zambia.

Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has, however, revealed the absence of the former striker has not troubled him since he has quality forwards in his squad to pick from.

“We knew almost two weeks ago that Olunga will not come for the qualifier against Comoros, it was very obvious because of the Covid-19 situation in the country [where he plays football] and what happened to his club three days ago,” Kenya coach ‘Ghost’ Mulee told Goal on Tuesday.

“As Kenyans, we have a way of doing things and I think we have other strikers [in the squad] who can take the mantle and do the job well, we cannot cry over spilt milk, we have to work with the players we have and I know they will step in a do the job.”

Mulee will choose his strikers from Masoud Juma, John Avire, Oscar Wamwala, and John Makwatta, who was a late replacement for Olunga.

Probable XI for Kenya: Origi, Owino, Ouma, Mandela, Onyango, Wanyama, Omollo, Muguna, Timbe, Nyakeya, Juma.

Position Comoros squad Goalkeepers Salim Ben Boina (FC Martigues), Ali Ahamada (SK Brann). Defenders Kassim Abdallah (Athletico ), Abdallah Ahmed Mohammed (SV Zulte Waregem), Chaker Alhadhur (Chateaurox), Ahmed Soilihi (Quievily Rouen), Nadjim Abdou (FC Martigues), Kassim Mdahoma ( SC), Bendjaloud Youssouf (Le Mans). Midfielders Youssuf Mchangama (EA Guigamp), Rafidine Abdullah (Stade Lausanne Ouchy), Ibrahim Madi (Martigues), Yacine Bourhane (Niort), Nasser Chamad (Gaz Metan), Mohamed Youssef (AC Ajaccio), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwjik). Forwards Faiz Selemani (KV Courtrai), Ibroihim Youssuf (Club Volcano), Nakibou Aboubakari (Stade Briochin), Ali Mmadi (Tours FC), Ahmed Mogni (FC Annecy), Faiz Mattoir (AC Ajaccio), El Fardou Ben Mohamed ( ).

The visitors have most of their players available for the game at Kasarani, hoping to get a win that will give them a better chance of making it to the finals.

Probable XI for Comoros: Boina, Abdallah, Alhadhur, Soilihi, Mdahoma, Mchangama, Madi, Bakari, Selemani, Mohamed, Chamad.