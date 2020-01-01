Kenya, Uganda to clash as Tanzania land Sudan in Cecafa U17 tournament draw

The competition for the junior national sides is expected to produce the team to represent the region in the upcoming Afcon edition

and have been pooled in Group B of the Cecafa U17 Championship following a draw that was conducted in Arusha, .

The two leading teams in the U17 qualifiers – that will be staged in Rwanda – will qualify to represent the zone in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U17 tournament. The junior Afcon tournament will be held in in 2021.

Ethiopia are the other opponents in a group that is expected to be the toughest especially taking into account the recent rivalry between Kenya and the Uganda Cubs.

Tanzania have been drawn alongside Sudan and Djibouti in Group C whereas Rwanda, Eritrea, and South Sudan are in Group A.

The championship has been scheduled to take place between December 13 to December 28 in Rwanda where the Cecafa Kagame Club Cup was held in 2019.

The top team in each group and the best runners-up will qualify for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Cecafa also conducted the draw for the U20 competition that will be held in Tanzania.

Kenya have avoided Uganda in the group stage as they landed in a pool that has northern neighbours Ethiopia and Sudan and this is the only group with three participants.

Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, Djibouti are in Group A whereas Group B is expected to be a rather smooth-sailing journey for Uganda given that they have been pooled alongside Burundi, Eritrea, and South Sudan.

The three top teams in Group A and B will enter the quarter-finals where they will be joined by the two top teams from Group C. The winner of the U20 competition will seal a place in the U20 Afcon tournament set to be held in Mauritania in 2021.

The tournament has been scheduled to be played from November 22 to December 6 before the focus will shift to the U17 competition.

No country has so far confirmed to participate nor pulled out of the tournament as the focus is now in the upcoming Afcon double-headers set for November.

Cecafa U17 Groups:

Group A: Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan

Group B: Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya

Group C: Sudan, Djibouti, Tanzania

Cecafa U20 Groups:

Group A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, Djibouti

Group B: Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, Uganda

Group C: Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan