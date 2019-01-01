Kenya U-17 to face Egypt in the opener of UNAF tournament

Four nations will participate in the competition, the three other countries being Morocco, Algeria and hosts Egypt

The U-17 national team has arrived in in readiness for the Union of North African Federations (UNAF) Under-18 tournament.

The team is expected to partake in a training session on Thursday ahead of the April 6 to April 10 U-18 tournament.

“It’s a new opportunity for us to showcase our talents against top opposition. We played at the Cecafa U-17 Championships in Burundi and the U-17 Afcon Qualifiers in last year, which was a good platform," the team’s captain Arnold Onyango told the Federation's official portal.

“Competition is stiffer here but I am confident that we will pick positive results,”

The Juniors were forced to a 0-0 draw by the Cranes in a friendly that was played at the Utalii Grounds before they jetted out.

Coach Michael Amenga indicated that that was the right match to test the youngsters ahead of the tourney.

“This was one of the toughest matches we have played, which is we good, as we are in for a tougher challenge in . I now have a clear picture of my final squad and I am confident that those who will make it to the team will give a good account of themselves,” Amenga told the media.

UNAF U-18 Tournament fixtures; Egypt vs Kenya (Saturday, April 6, Tullip Burj Al Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT), vs Kenya (Wednesday, April 10, Tullip Burj Al Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT), Kenya vs Tanzania (Friday, April 12, Tullip Burj Al Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT) and vs Kenya (Sunday, April 14, Tullip Burj Al Arab Stadium, 4.15 pm EAT).